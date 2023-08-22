Exclusive: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson share unplanned birth story with baby Thiago

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson share the story behind the arrival of their son Thiago

Strictly Come Dancing couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their second child, baby Thiago in July and the pair shared the dramatic tale of his arrival exclusively with HELLO!

In a candid interview, Gemma explained she underwent an operation during the birth of her son, sharing that despite being keen to undergo a vaginal birth, after their daughter Mia, four, was born via emergency C-section, things didn't go as planned.

Gemma revealed that, after 24 hours in labour at home, things slowed down and she was given the option of being induced or having an operation to deliver Thiago.

Gemma cradles her newborn baby

While this was not what the couple had planned, Gemma had only positive things to say about the experience, which she said was totally different to Mia's arrival.

"This time was so much more relaxed. It was a wonderful experience. It just so happened that the same surgeon who delivered Mia was on shift, so she delivered Thiago as well.

"Of course, recovery is still tough – it’s a huge operation – but I couldn’t be happier with the outcome. It felt like it was meant to be this way."

Gemma and Gorka were able to spend a week together before Gorka returned to work

Things have continued on in a positive way, with Gorka able to take time off his punishing Strictly schedule to spend time with his newly-expanded family.

He explained that after Mia was born in 2019, he'd returned to work just three days later, which was upsetting as Gemma was still unwell at the time.

"This time around, we have a full week together and it feels like a blessing,” he says. “When I leave now, I’m thinking: ‘Okay, Gemma is safe, she can move, she can be independent.’ When Mia was born and I had to leave, I was crying because Gemma was in bed – she couldn’t even lift herself up – and I thought: ‘Why am I leaving?’ I just felt so guilty.”

Ever positive, Gemma explained she has a fantastic support system, adding: felt so guilty "My support network is incredible. It’s great because my mum is up the road, I’ve got my sister nearby and all my friends.

“I’m in such an amazing position compared with families where people do this on their own.”

© Instagram Thiago is very cute!

We're so happy they're settling in to being a family of four, and look forward to many more updates on little Thiago!

Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens is on W and UKTV Play on Wednesday 30 August at 8pm.

