Gemma Atkinson's son Thiago looks so grown up as family enjoy special moment together

Gemma Atkinson had a heart-warming Saturday morning as the former Strictly Come Dancing finalist enjoyed a meal with her mum and dad, alongside her own children, Mia, four, and Thiago, who is three-months-old.

In the beautiful family photo, the children sat with their grandparents, with Thiago sat on the table with his grandmother wrapping her arms around him and Mia pulling a silly face while sat with her grandfather. The four-year-old looked so sweet as she wore a white jumper while sitting in front of a plate of pancakes with a huge dollop of ice cream on top.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious video of baby Thiago

Meanwhile, Thiago looked absolutely adorable as he sat in a blue onesie with a bib that featured an aeroplane on it. "Nana & GanGan," Gemma captioned the sweet family moment.

However, the mum-of-two soon revealed that she was obsessed with how big her baby boy had already grown as she shared a second snap that solely focused on the tot. "Also, the size of Tio," she wrote alongside a crying with laughter emoji.

© Instagram Gemma's children enjoyed a meal with their grandparents

Earlier in the week, Gemma and her fiance, Gorka Marquez, shared a glimpse inside a family outing which involved a tranquil walk amid the autumn leaves.

Amongst the images, Gemma and Gorka, who met on Strictly Come Dancing, included several snapshots of Mia and Thiago. Little Mia looked every inch the doting sister as she sweetly tended to her little brother who was bundled up in a cosy romper and a white, crochet blanket.

© Instagram Gemma was in love with how big Thiago had grown

The lovebirds appeared to relish their outdoor adventure and posted a separate selfie of themselves soaking up the sunlight. Hits Radio host Gemma was all smiles in a mustard yellow beanie and a black jacket, whilst Gorka looked cool in a puffer coat and a pair of oval sunglasses.

Captioning the images, Gemma penned: "Autumn strolls @gorka_marquez," followed by a string of autumnal-themed emojis.

© Instagram Mia shares a sweet bond with her brother Thiago

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Aww they look so alike now," while another chimed in: "Such a beautiful family nice to see you out altogether."

A third remarked: "Beautiful family photos Nothing better than a walk in [the] autumn fresh air beautiful," and a fourth sweetly added: "It's the simple things."

Gemma and Gorka welcomed Thiago back in July

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their second family addition back in July. Announcing Thiago's arrival into the world, Gemma shared: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be [laughing face emoji]."

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's baby son Thiago is cute beyond belief in new photos

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares heartbreaking family video - fans react

The doting mum added: "We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."