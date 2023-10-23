Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's baby son Thiago is cute beyond belief in new photos

Strictly star Gorka Marquez sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday with a string of adorable family photos.

Ever the doting dad, the professional dancer included a handful of adorable images featuring four-year-old daughter Mia, and baby Thiago whom Gorka and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson welcomed in July this year.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson melts hearts with adorable video of baby Thiago

In the snapshots, which were shared to Instagram, little Thiago is pictured playing with a colourful play mat adorned with soft toys.

The tiny tot looked so sweet in his dinosaur romper as he lay on his back and enjoyed a blissful moment with his loved ones.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka welcomed Thiago in July 2022

In a separate photo, former Hollyoaks actress Gemma looked every inch the doting mother as she crouched down to watch her precious bundle of joy alongside daughter Mia.

Elsewhere, Gorka couldn't contain his joy as he enjoyed a cuddle with his mini-me daughter. The father-daughter duo were pictured smiling from ear to ear as they made the most of their family weekend together.

"Sunday chills [red heart emoji] #home #sunday," Gorka simply noted in his caption.

© Instagram Gemma doted on her baby boy

The TV star's friends and family flooded the comments section with an array of thoughtful messages. Stunned by Gorka and Mia's uncanny resemblance, one follower noted: "The last photo!!!! Twinnies," while another chimed in: "Mia is your twin, [two] peas in a pod."

A third fan gushed: "What a beautiful family… So much love it's wonderful to see," and a fourth remarked: "Love these [red heart] Mia is so happy to have you back @gorka_marquez her wee face is just [heart-eye emoji]."

© Instagram Gorka and Mia look so alike!

Gorka has been relishing spending quality time with his family since his elimination from Strictly Come Dancing. He was the second star to be eliminated from the BBC show alongside his celebrity dance partner, Nikita Kanda.

The dancing duo were in the dreaded dance-off alongside Zara McDermott and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima.

© Guy Levy Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing 2023

After the judges unanimously decided to keep Zara in the competition, Nikita told host Tess Daly: "I don't want to leave yet, I feel like I've let him down. I've had the best time and I love all my Strictly family, I'm going to miss you all. This has been a dream come true, I'm so grateful. I've got to say the biggest thank you to Gorka, he has been the biggest support and I've had the best time ever."

Despite their elimination, Gorka expressed how proud he was of Nikita, telling Tess: "I am beyond proud of her, for someone that doesn't have any dance experience or performance experience to come on this show and dance in front of millions of people – for three weeks, I think it's incredible."

© BBC Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez channelled Clueless

Gorka's partner Gemma was also on hand to offer some much-needed support. Reacting to Nikita's exit interview with Tess on social media, Gemma sweetly commented: "You did wonderful Nikita!"