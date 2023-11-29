Mille Bobby Brown is in a very "exciting" time in her life as she prepares to marry her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

The 19-year-old announced her engagement in April 2023, but she has shared little information about their upcoming nuptials. Following the couple's happy news, there were rumors that Millie was pregnant, which she admitted earlier this year, she accidentally started herself, although she hasn't ruled out having children in the future.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown shares rare insight into relationship

How did the 'Enola Holmes' star spark pregnancy rumors?

© Dimitrios Kambouris Millie sparked her own pregnancy rumors

During an appearance on 'Today with Hoda & Jenna' in September, Millie recalled how she welcomed a lamb into her growing family of pets, which includes eight dogs, four cats, three goats, one donkey, one pony, one sheep, and one rabbit.

"There was someone I know in my neighborhood, their sheep had babies. I was like, 'OK, I'll take one.' Took one and then I was like, 'Oh, I can't put this thing outside. He's a baby. He needs me,'" she explained.

Millie revealed how she bought the lamb a stroller and diapers so it could sleep beside her at night – but her purchases didn't go unnoticed by the people in her community. "People thought I was pregnant," she said. "So, there was like neighborhood gossip, 'Millie's pregnant, she's not told anyone!'"

What has the 'Stranger Things' actress said about motherhood?

© Bryan Bedder Millie Bobby Brown wants to have children

In October 2023, Millie appeared on the cover of Glamour UK and in the accompanying interview, she shared her dreams of becoming a mom.

"My dream was to have a baby," she confessed, sharing that she has always known that she wants children. "I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me, and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," she added.

Wedding plans

© Kristina Bumphrey Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown got engaged in April 2023

Millie and Jake – who is the son of Bon Jovi frontman, Jon Bon Jovi – got engaged in April 2023, but the actress had no intention of becoming a wife until she met her fiancé.

"That was never my intention, to be a wife," she explained to Glamour. "But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him'. He doesn't want me to be that either.

"He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that. 'I was like, 'Oh, I do want this'."

© Instagram Millie and Jake celebrated their engagement with an intimate family party in June

In a heartwarming post to confirm their happy news, Millie penned: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," adding a white heart emoji.

Millie has not publicly revealed her wedding date because she is keeping details of her and Jake's special day private. "I can say that the planning is going – it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life," she told Women's Wear Daily.

Explaining why she was keeping her wedding planning private, she said: "Just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me."

© Instagram Jake Bongiovi changed Millie's mind about marriage

She added. "So, I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest."

During an appearance on ITV's Lorraine in September, Millie reiterated that it is "important" for her to maintain privacy in her personal life, despite her fame. She said: "It's really important, it's something my parents value, and my family value and my fiancé values."

