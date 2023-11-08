Millie Bobby Brown stuns in slinky Louis Vuitton dress for date night with Jake Bongiovi

On Tuesday Millie Bobby Brown attended the Glamour Women of the Year event at the Lincoln Center in New York, where she received the award for Global Woman of the Year.

The Stranger Things actress stepped out with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi and her future mother-in-law Dorothea Hurley, who presented her with the accolade (yet another added to her plentiful roster).

© Dimitrios Kambouris Millie stunned in Louis Vuitton

For the momentous occasion, Millie oozed sophisticated glamour with a slinky black satin gown by Louis Vuitton featuring a gold and silver asymmetrical halterneck which also posed as a necklace. The dress contained the perfect combination of timelessness and modernity, with the sculpted neck adding interest to the Gen-Z star’s look while keeping a classic silhouette.

She paired the look with chunky hooped earrings, a sleek updo with one face-framing tendril, and subtle face glam to let her head-turning dress do the talking.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown and Dorothea Hurley

Taking family goals to new levels, Millie started her speech by paying tribute to Dorothea: “Thank you Dorothea for your kind words. It means so much to me that you are here tonight. Your passion to help others with your humanitarian work inspires me, and I hope to be half the woman you are,” she said.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Millie and Dorothea embrace onstage

“Dorothea has raised her son, my fiancé, to feel comfortable around strong women. To see women as equals. To be an ally, which is exactly what we need. Mothers who have those open and transparent conversations with their sons can promote gender equality for my generation and the next.”

Millie’s ultra-sophisticated once again proved her fashion prowess with her stunning look. She is one of the most well-versed Gen-Z style muses on the planet - from Y2K cool to quiet luxury two-pieces, there is no style agenda she can’t pull off.