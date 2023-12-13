Naomi Watts pays tribute to her 'sweet angel' with adorable new picture as youngest child turns 15

Naomi Watts' youngest child Kai has turned 15 - and their mom shared a beautiful black and white picture to honor the occasion.

"Happy birthday my sweet little angel. You are everything to me. I'm so lucky to be your mum. Keep dancing and showing the world your dynamic and glorious spirit," Naomi captioned the post. The picture featured Kai looking to their right, with their face in profile; they wore their hair loose with a small braid woven in the middle, and accessorized with delicate necklaces.

The Mulholland Drive actress keeps her two children out of the spotlight but will often share rare pictures for their birthdays; last year, she posted a picture of Kai in the middle of a ballet class, and called them her "darling Kai".

"Happy Birthday to you! Your fierce talent, sharp mind, hilarious wit and gentle soul fills my heart every day. And 14 today! So fast!!" she commented. "I'm beyond proud to be your mum. Keep leaping into this world with strength and grace."

© Instagram Kai, Naomi Watts and Sasha take a selfie while lying on a sofa

For her son Sasha's 16th birthday in July, Naomi posted a carousel of memories, including a throwback to Sasha as a toddler, and several of her giving hugs to her eldest, who towered over her.

"Happy 16th to my darling boy. I cannot believe how fast this happened?! Beyond proud of the young man you've become with the most wonderful spirit, fantastic sense of humor and kind, compassionate soul," Naomi wrote. "So luckyI get to be your mum. Thank you for still letting me hold your hand sometimes. Even though I know you probably just forget to pull it away. You blow me away!! Happy birthday to @sashapeteschreiber."

© Instagram Naomi and her son Sasha pose together

On Mother's Day in 2022 she shared two selfies the three had taken, writing: "These two beautiful hams made me a mother. I'm so beyond happy that they chose me. Even though I'm still waiting for the promised annual breakfast in bed, (no delightful or scary sounds coming from the kitchen… yet!), they are the greatest thing that ever happened to me."

Naomi welcomed her two children with ex-partner Liev Schreiber; they split in 2016 after a 11-year romance. But the two have made it their mission to be "good and kind to each other," as they raise teenagers.

© Instagram Naomi's youngest Kai performing ballet

“We’re doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” the actress told Net-a-Porter in August 2019. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

In 2022, when Kai graduated from middle school, Naomi revealed how their blended family had bonded, as she shared a selfie taken of Kai and Sasha, Naomi and her now-husband Billy Crudup, Liev and his wife Taylor – and with two acting parents, it makes sense that both Sasha and Kai have caught the acting bug, with both attending performing arts camp.