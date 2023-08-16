Naomi Watts' teenage children are so grown up - see family photos

The newlywed actress shares her two children with ex Liev Schreiber

With Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber as parents, there was little doubt that their children would luck out when it came to the gene pool.

The former couple are proud parents to Kai, 14, and Sasha, 16, and as Naomi basks in her newlywed glory and Liev prepares to welcome another child, we take a look back at photos of their children throughout the years.

The adorable blonde-haired duo have blossomed into striking teenagers who have inherited their parents' chiseled bone structure and Hollywood good-looks.

© Getty Images Naomi and Liev's children are growing up fast

Neither Naomi, 54, nor Liev, 55, often post photos of their offspring on social media, but the Infinite Storm actress made an exception to pay tribute to them both on their most recent birthdays.

To celebrate Kai's, she shared a photo on Instagram of her youngest child showing off impressive dance moves in a ballet studio.

© Paul Bruinooge Liev and his children in 2019

Naomi captioned the post: "My darling Kai. Happy Birthday to you! Your fierce talent, sharp mind, hilarious wit and gentle soul fills my heart every day. And 14 today! So fast!! Im beyond proud to be your mum. Keep leaping into this world with strength and grace. Xxx."

On Sasha's big day, she added photos of him as a baby and then some more recent images of him dressed in a light suit, with ruffled hair as he towered over his famous mom.

"Happy 16th to my darling boy. I cannot believe how fast this happened?! Beyond proud of the young man you've become with the most wonderful spirit, fantastic sense of humor and kind, compassionate soul.

© Getty Images Kai is a keen ballet dancer

"So lucky i get to be your mum. Thank you for still letting me hold your hand sometimes. Even though i know you probably just forget to pull it away. You blow me away!! Happy birthday."

Her fans and famous friends chimed in and commented on the uncanny resemblance between mother and son as Gwyneth Paltrow wrote: "WHAT. This is nuts," and Julianne Margulies added: "Omg! He’s you! He’s totally you! So gorgeous."

Both children have made red carpet appearances with their parents over the years too and don't appear to be shying away from the limelight.

Kai and Sasha are Naomi's only children. She recently married her longtime partner, The Morning Show's Billy Crudup, as Liev prepares to welcome his third child and first with his wife Taylor Neisen.

© Getty Images Naomi is now married to Billy Crudup

The exes dated from 2005 to 2016, and while they're no longer a couple, they have remained on great terms.

"We're doing things very differently. I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," Naomi said in a 2019 interview with Net-a-Porter's Porter magazine. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."