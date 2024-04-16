Naomi Watts poses with lookalike youngest child Kai, 15, during rare outing

Naomi Watts' youngest child Kai made their FROW debut on Monday, attending the Dior pre-fall fashion show in Brooklyn, New York alongside The Watcher actress.

The 55-year-old Australian star and student Kai, 15, took pride of place on the star-studded FROW alongside Alexandra Daddario, Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Williams, Rachel Zegler, Haerin and Anya Taylor-Joy. Looking gorgeous in a white dress with a cinched-in waistline and layered necklaces, boho beauty Naomi was pictured gazing lovingly at Kai.

© Getty Naomi Watts' youngest child Kai (second from left) made their FROW debut on Monday at the Dior pre-fall show in Brooklyn, New York

Kai looked amazing in head-to-toe Dior, donning the French fashion house's $4,900 white floral pleated skirt paired with a coordinating embroidered sweater, which retails for $4,500.

Naomi shares Kai and Alexander, 16, with her ex Liev Schreiber. The pair parted ways in 2016 after an 11-year romance and are committed to maintaining an amicable relationship while co-parenting their teenagers.

© Getty Naomi shares Kai and Alexander, 16, with her ex Liev Schreiber

Liev previously acknowledged their special bond, saying during a CBS This Morning appearance: "We're parents together, so we'll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what. We're very close. Hopefully, that never changes and I don't think it will."

The Ray Donovan star became a father again last autumn, welcoming a daughter named Hazel Bee, with his wife, Taylor Neisen.

© Getty Kai and Naomi were dressed in head-to-to Dior

As for Naomi, she wed fellow actor Billy Crudup in a low-key New York town hall ceremony last summer, five years after meeting on the set of Netflix drama Gypsy.

Naomi and Liev tend to keep their children out of the spotlight, only occasionally sharing snippets of their family lives on social media.

© Getty Kai is following in mother Naomi's footsteps by taking an interest in the performing arts

On Kai's 15th birthday, Naomi paid a heartfelt tribute to her youngest, sharing: "Happy birthday my sweet little angel. You are everything to me. I'm so lucky to be your mum. Keep dancing and showing the world your dynamic and glorious spirit."

In 2022, the blended family - including Billy and Taylor - gathered for a sweet photo to celebrate Kai's middle school graduation.

© Nina Westervelt Alexandra Daddario, Alexandra Shipp, Kai Schreiber, Naomi Watts, Michelle Williams, Rachel Zegler, Haerin and Anya Taylor-Joy on the star-studded FROW

"Congratulations to Kai Class of 2022," Naomi enthused in her Instagram caption, adding the hashtag "modern family".

Both Sasha and elder brother Kai have caught the acting bug from their thespian parents, attending performing arts camp.

© Getty Images Kai pictured in 2022 with father Liev Schreiber

"It seems they’ve got the bug," Naomi said, adding that her feelings about them following a similar career bath are "definitely mixed."

Kai is also heavily involved in the dance world, with Hollywood star Naomi often sharing snippets of performances, including a dance convention in November 2019.