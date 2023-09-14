Naomi Watt's ex Liev Schreiber welcomes first child with girlfriend Taylor Neisen

Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber, is relishing in fatherhood once again. On September 13, through an Instagram post, Liev announced the birth of his daughter, Hazel Bee, with his girlfriend, Taylor Neisen.

The joy in his words was palpable as he shared: "So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here. She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since."

The 55-year-old actor further reassured well-wishers that "Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support."

Liev and Taylor's love story became public knowledge in 2017 when they were seen together in New York City. Since that sighting, they've stepped out together on numerous occasions, elegantly gracing red carpets.

Their most recent appearance was at the Ali Forney Center's A Place at the Table Gala in May. It was here that Taylor gracefully highlighted her pregnancy, donning a strapless purple gown that accentuated her baby bump.

Liev's journey to welcoming Hazel Bee intertwines with another significant life event. Just three months prior, Naomi Watts, Liev's ex-partner and mother to their sons Kai, 14, and Sasha, 16, exchanged vows with Billy Crudup at a Manhattan courthouse.

Naomi looked ethereal in an embroidered bridal gown by Oscar de la Renta, while Billy complemented her in a classic navy blue suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

© Raymond Hall Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen are seen in New York City

Liev and Naomi, 54, shared a significant chapter of their lives, being together for 11 years before deciding to part ways in 2016.

However, the bond they share as parents remains resilient. Speaking to CBS This Morning, post their breakup, Liev acknowledged the immutable bond, saying: "We're parents together, so we'll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what. We're very close. Hopefully, that never changes and I don't think it will."

© Paul Bruinooge Liev and his children in 2019

Echoing a similar sentiment, Naomi in 2017 confirmed the harmonious co-parenting relationship they maintain.

She warmly recalled their time together in a chat with Vogue Australia, stating: "He's a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other."

© MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen

The strength and adaptability of their bond were evident during their son Kai's graduation in 2022.

In what is a beautiful portrayal of a modern family, a group selfie shared by Naomi on her Instagram captured a joyous moment.

Liev and Naomi were flanked by Taylor, 31, and Billy, 55, all celebrating Kai's achievement. Naomi aptly captioned the photo with, "Congratulations to Kai. Class of 2022. #modernfamily."