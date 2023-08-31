Gemma Atkinson melts hearts with stunning photo of Mia prepares ahead of major change to life

It's been all change for Gemma Atkinson after the past few months with the former Hollyoaks star welcoming her second child with fiance Gorka Marquez, but now their daughter, Mia, four, is set for a major life change.

In a photo shared on her Instagram stories, Gemma revealed that Mia was heading for her final day of pre-school. The young girl has been in preschools and nursuries since 2020, and Gemma decided to share a photo from her first day where the young girl proudly held up a bookbag with her name on it, while all bundled up in a white coat to brave the November cold.

WATCH: See the love Mia has for baby brother Thiago

In a slightly emotional caption, the proud mum said: "Just dropped Mia off for her last day at pre school. This picture was her first day back in Nov 2020 [heart emoji]. Big school next week! New adventures await." She finished the post off with a series of sparkle emojis.

Mia has proven that she is quite adept at reacting to change and she has taken to becoming a big sister like a duck to water, already sharing plenty of sweet moments with her younger brother, Thiago. In one sweet moment, the young girl sang to her younger sibling, who was all wrapped up in a small jumper, before calling him her "angel" before heading off to talk with Gemma.

© Instagram Gemma shared this sweet photo of Mia

The mum-of-two has been proud of how Mia has adapted to the changes at home, sharing: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

Whilst Mia is utterly besotted by her little brother, mum Gemma revealed she was worried about the change in the family dynamic leading her to feel guilty and worried Mia would feel left out.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka now share two children

Posting a heartfelt photo of her and Mia sitting down at a table for some arts and crafts, Gemma explained: "Arts and crafts while Thiago sleeps! It's funny when Mia was little I slept when she slept, but having more than 1 baby that's obviously not happening this time.

"I'm consciously trying to make sure I still have that one-on-one time with Mia because even though I shouldn't, there's this tiny pang of feeling guilty that she's left out, even though she isn't (assuming that's normal isn't it??).

© Instagram Mia is enjoying being a big sister

"The first 2 nights she came in our room wanting to sleep with us (which she hasn't done for SO long) we let her as we figured we'd be up on and off anyway and by night 3 she realised her own bed & room was actually comfier (thank god)."

She concluded: "I know all of the above is normal so I'm going with it. Anyone else experience the same? Mum guilt even though you have absolutely nothing to be guilty for."