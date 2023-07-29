Gemma Atkinson shares emotional update on daughter Mia just weeks after welcoming son Thiago

Gemma Atkinson is learning how to parent two children following the birth of her son, Thiago, in July – and on Friday she admitted the change to her family dynamic has left her "feeling guilty".

The former Strictly Come Dancing star confessed that she worries her eldest child, daughter Mia, is feeling "left out" because of the attention her little brother is getting as she admitted she's experiencing "mum guilt" now that she has to divide her time between her children.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson’s daughter Mia enjoys a sweet bonding moment with her baby brother

Sharing a sweet photo of her and Mia sitting down at a table to enjoy some arts and crafts, Gemma explained: "Arts and crafts while Thiago sleeps! It's funny when Mia was little I slept when she slept, but having more than 1 baby that's obviously not happening this time.

"I'm consciously trying to make sure I still have that one on one time with Mia because even though I shouldn't, there's this tiny pang of feeling guilty that she's left out, even though she isn't (assuming that's normal isn't it??)".

Gemma continued: "I'm feeding Tio on demand at the min so whenever he's hungry I have to be with him, and sometimes it's when I'm sat cuddling Mia, or doing a jigsaw. I have to cut it short & explain her brother needs me. She's been unbelievable at welcoming him.

Gemma enjoyed some one-on-one time with daughter Mia

"The first 2 nights she came in our room wanting to sleep with us (which she hasn't done for SO long) we let her as we figured we'd be up on and off anyway and by night 3 she realised her own bed & room was actually comfier (thank god)."

She concluded: "I know all of the above is normal so I'm going with it. Anyone else experience the same? Mum guilt even though you have absolutely nothing to be guilty for."

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson's newborn son, Thiago

Gemma's followers were quick to offer her words of support and encouragement, with one responding: "Totally normal. I think from the second you conceive there's just so much you make yourself feel guilty about. You're an amazing mum and Mia and Tio are very lucky to have such good parents."

A second said: "It doesn’t stop Gemma even when they are married and have their own children feeling guilty spending time with one and not the other. You look like you are doing an amazing job and you look wonderful seeing as you have a 10 day old baby."

Gemma with partner Gorka and daughter Mia

A third added: "Totally normal, just go with the flow, don't try to be a perfect mum. Just enjoy this time with them both."

Gemma and her fiancé, Gorka Marquez, welcomed their son earlier this month and shared their happy news with a post on her Instagram Stories, which read: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."

© Instagram Gemma welcomed baby Thiago in July

She added: "Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."