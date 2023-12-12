Adam Driver and wife Joanne Tucker quietly welcome second baby – the surprising way it was revealed

Congratulations are in order for Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker, as it's been revealed that the couple quietly welcomed their second child together earlier this year.

Page Six originally broke the news of the birth, which was later confirmed by People, and the doting parents have welcomed a baby girl together.

The outlet reported that Adam, 40, alluded to the birth while delivering a practice monologue for his appearance on Saturday Night Live, joking that they'd indeed expanded their family.

© Getty Images Adam reportedly revealed the news during an SNL practice monologue

"Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting," he joked during his practice session. "So this year, I wish for Ambien!"

The couple are also parents to a seven-year-old son, whose birth they kept private from the press for nearly two years before it was accidentally revealed on his sister's social media.

In an interview with The New Yorker, he lamented his son's birth becoming public knowledge because of that, and called the process of keeping that a secret a "military operation."

VIDEO: Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

He said: "My job is to be a spy – to be in public and live life and have experience. But, when you feel like you're the focus, it's really hard to do that."

MORE: George Stephanopoulos reveals what his two daughters really think of his work as they prepare to return to family home

In his 2020 SNL hosting gig, he opened up a bit about fatherhood, telling the crowd: "I'm a husband. And a father. It's in that order though. I've been very clear with my son about that, he's second in everything."

© Getty Images Adam and Joanne are also parents to a seven-year-old son

Back in March, the Ferrari star appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to bemoan the fact that his young son wasn't even interested in watching his recently released film 65, despite it being closely aligned with his interests.

RELATED: Enrique Iglesias' precious photos of rarely-seen twins with wife Anna Kournikova

He recalled that while isolating during the Covid-19 pandemic, "I was with my family all the time, and my son was just telling me everything about every dinosaur," mentioning that the sci-fi flick included its fair share of dinosaurs and laser guns.

© Getty Images The pair kept their son's birth private for nearly two years

"And he's into dinosaurs. I'm like, 'I'm in.' And then we went [to set], and he kind of knew everything. The guy was like, 'This might be a little scary. Don't be scared.' He's like, 'No ... Gallimimus...Eoraptor...' He was naming everything, he was really into it."

LATEST: George and Amal Clooney’s twins steal the limelight in personal interview giving glimpse into family life

"But he doesn't want to see the movie because it's too scary," added Driver. "So, I basically made this thing for him to watch that he has no interest in watching."

© Getty Images They live with their son and newborn daughter in Brooklyn Heights

The Oscar-nominated actor married his longtime girlfriend Joanne, 41, in 2013. She is the granddaughter of the Bermuda territory's first Government Leader Henry Tucker. The couple reside with their son, newborn daughter, and their dog in Brooklyn Heights and maintain an exceedingly private personal life.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.