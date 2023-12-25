Will Smith flanked by Jada Pinkett and ex Sheree Zampino in Christmas portraits with kids Jaden, Willow, and Trey

After a year of highly publicized ups and downs in their private and public lives, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are celebrating the holidays as one united front with their loving blended unit.

The 55-year-old actor shared a series of Christmas portraits featuring his family of Jada and his ex-wife Sheree Zampino, as were their children, Will and Sheree's son Trey, and Will and Jada's two Jaden and Willow.

They were joined also by Jada's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, as the family-of-seven brought out their best and ugliest Christmas sweaters, pairing them with a variety of headdresses, hats, party glasses, and more.

VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith surrounded by family members for emotional reveal

Will went the extra mile, donning a white afro with his large silver party antler shades, while youngest Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23, kept things more stylish, pairing their fits with baggy cargos and skinny jeans respectively.

Jada, 52, wore a baggy onesie while Sheree, 56, opted for a pink and yellow The Grinch Who Stole Christmas themed sweater, and Adrienne, affectionately called "Gammy Norris," wore a more traditional green and red sweater, some of which also featured stickers of Will's faces from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

The truly out there set of photos immediately drew the attention of several fans, who left comments like: "These are the best Christmas photos I have ever laid eyes on! You all keep it funky!!" and: "Now this is a look! Happy Happy Holidays," as well as: "I SEE GREATNESS IN YOU WILL!"

The Oscar-winning actor was married to Sheree from 1992 to 1995, during which time they welcomed Trey, now 31. Will then began a relationship with Jada, which culminated in their own marriage in 1997.

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals the real reason she stayed with Will Smith amid separation bombshell

The family has had a whirlwind of a year, thanks in part to the release of Jada's revelatory tell-all memoir Worthy, in which she discussed the implications of her quiet separation from Will back in 2016.

© Instagram Will is a proud dad to his three children

The pair have since declared their intent to remain together and not opt for divorce despite their separation, and remain a blended family while maintaining a close bond with Sheree and Trey as well.

MORE: Willow and Jaden Smith moved out amid parents' unconventional marriage – details

Jada recently made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss how her difficult upbringing, which involved a single mother and an absent father battling addiction, proved to be so different from what she was able to provide for her kids, who both have successful individual careers that are also intrinsically linked to their family legacy.

© Pratt Library / X Will and Jada have remained steadfast in their support for one another in the public eye

"You have kids, and they're being brought up in a much more protected way. So are mine," host Drew shared with Jada, bonding over their shared experiences with tough childhoods and explaining how that wasn't the commonality she expected to have.

MORE: Willow Smith and her siblings' major lesson to parents Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

© Instagram "I've had to learn how to listen, because they are living a life that I don't know.

Jada responded: "I've had to learn how to listen, because they are living a life that I don't know. I can relate more to the upbringing of their cousins than them necessarily, because I didn't grow up in a lifestyle like that. So I've had to learn."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.