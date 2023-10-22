Willow Smith and her siblings' major lesson to parents Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Willow Smith is wise beyond her years, as her mom Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed in one of her many interviews surrounding her tell-all book, Worthy.

What's more, the 22-year-old, along with her older siblings, Trey, 30, and Jaden, 25, have taught their parents a valuable lesson throughout the years.

Talking to People, Jada said of her children: "I think what they've taught me collectively is that deep sense of self-acceptance.

Like my kids, they love every part of me. They love every part of the journey. They are just such beautiful beings in that way, just the level of love, unconditional love, that they have for me and their dad."

She added: "It's one thing to want to be the person that gives that unconditional love, to be the recipient of that unconditional love just creates a whole other understanding and whole other learning that comes with that."

© Instagram Willow Smith and her siblings have taught their famous parents a valuable lesson

The Red Table Talks star continued: "And so I've really been able to feel what that feels like, to have that level of deep, unconditional love from those three beauties."

Jada is mom to Jaden and Willow, and is a doting stepmom to Trey - Will's oldest son with first wife Sheree Zampino.

© Pratt Library / X Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith with their children

Shining a light on Willow's maturity last week, Jada opened up about her daughter's reaction to her book, in which features many candid revelations about her life and famous family. Opening up to InStyle, Jada delved into her family’s awareness and subsequent reactions to her revelations.

"What I did was tell them what’s in the book, what stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and [ask] if they were okay with that,” she explained.

© Getty Images Willow Smith has grown up in the spotlight

She went on to say that Willow couldn't wait to finish reading the book, sharing: "She couldn’t wait, she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m taking this copy. I got to finish my read.’ She was super excited about it.”

Worthy features many startling admissions, including the fact that Jada and Will have been separated since 2016.

The talented singer is a star in her own right

The strain on their marriage, as Jada described, reached a breaking point, “By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying.”

Yet, she also emphasized their shared commitment to their relationship, stating on the Today Show that they're now in a “deep, healing space” and are intently focusing on "healing the relationship between us."

© Getty Images Jada's memoir, Worthy, featured a lot of family revelations

The family remain close, and on Wednesday, Will joined Jada and their children in Baltimore for a Worthy book signing, which took place at the Enoch Pratt Free Library. According to the Baltimore Sun, Jada was stunned to see Will, who took to the microphone to share his love for his wife.

"I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me," he first explained.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Willow is incredibly close to her mom, Jada

He went on: "We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it 'brutiful.' It was brutal and beautiful at the same time." Also in attendance was Jada's mom Adrienne Banfield Norris, who was celebrating her 70th birthday.

According to the Baltimore Banner, Will also declared during his toast: "As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I've ever been in my entire life," adding: "I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life."

