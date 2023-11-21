Jada Pinkett Smith reacts to accusation of 'emasculating and embarrassing' husband Will

Jada Pinkett Smith recently addressed comments made by The View co-host Ana Navarro regarding her memoir, 'Worthy'.

During her appearance on 'The Breakfast Club', Jada discussed themes of worthiness and the misconceptions arising from her book, released just last month.

Ana had criticized Jada, suggesting that her revelations were emasculating to her husband, Will Smith.

The 52-year-old actress expressed her view that Ana's opinions might stem from a superficial reading of media headlines. “If you want to just read headlines, I could see how that could be confusing," she remarked.

She emphasized the importance of delving into the content of her book for a comprehensive understanding. Jada also referenced Will Smith’s 2021 memoir, underscoring that both their books offer a more nuanced perspective of their lives.

Regarding the opinions formed by others based on her book, Jada said: "People have their right to their opinions, and I always know that anybody who's saying that hasn't really done their homework." She acknowledged the public's curiosity and varying interpretations of her revelations.

Jada clarified that her relationship with Will has been through significant changes, including a period of separation that lasted six years, preceding the 2022 Oscars incident.

Her candid discussion on 'The Breakfast Club' highlighted the complexities and evolution of their marital journey.

Ana Navarro had expressed her reluctance to delve into Jada’s memoir, stating, "I don't want to read the book. I don't want to give them another dime for her emasculating and embarrassing him to everybody in the world."

This viewpoint was countered by Sunny Hostin, another co-host on 'The View', who suggested reading 'Worthy' before forming an opinion.

In her memoir, Jada describes the nature of her and Will's relationship as 'transparent', a term she prefers over 'open'.

She writes, "As long as we had each other's trust, we could work through anything. The solution then was to create an agreement to help build that trust by which we would never be in a position to lie to each other."

Jada insists that no matter what they're going through, divorce is not on the cards, telling Today's Hoda Kotb: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

Jada and Will's children, Trey, 31, and Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 23, have been supportive of her book too.

