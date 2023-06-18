Will Smith reunites with children Willow, Jaden, and Trey in video from special day out

Will Smith isn't just one of the most famous people in the world, he's definitely one of the most famous fathers, with his three kids establishing just as much of a presence for themselves.

The actor, 54, was able to rejoice in being a father to his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, in a throwback from a special Father's Day lunch, which you can catch in the sweet video below.

WATCH: Will Smith joined by three children for special Father's Day throwback

Will shares eldest son Trey with first wife Sheree, who he was married to from 1992-1995, and Jaden and Willow with Jada Pinkett-Smith, who he has been married to since 1997.

The Oscar-winning star has been proud of his work as a father, with his kids often seen standing right by him during some of his most special moments.

Last year, in an episode of Showtime's All the Smoke, the actor opened up about how he thought he had been doing his "greatest" parenting over the past year.

© Instagram Will is a proud dad to his three children

"This has been probably the greatest period of my fatherhood," he shared. "I was an OK father for my first son. I got a little bit better with Jaden. I got my sea legs with Willow and probably the last couple of years of my life I had sufficiently suffered enough to have real wisdom."

Will suffered a huge blow to his general popularity last year when he infamously slapped Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage after he made a joke about Jada, mere minutes before he accepted the Oscar for Best Actor.

© Instagram The actor shared a throwback from their previous Father's Day outing

Since then, however, he has managed to win back some favor, thanks to an acclaimed performance in Emancipation this December and a gradual return to social media.

He continued: "This last year with my kids has been the best parenting. If I had to say something to guide someone about it is, first and foremost, everybody sucks at the beginning.

"It's OK to not be good at it. It's OK to make mistakes and the best thing you can do for your kids is learn and grow yourself."

© Getty Images Will shares Jaden and Willow with wife Jada

Back in 2021, while speaking at the New York City event Will Smith: An Evening of Stories with Friends, he specifically recalled a parenting moment with a young Willow that opened his eyes.

He talked about when the singer-songwriter achieved fame at a young age thanks to the viral success of the single "Whip My Hair" in 2010, and how he responded to the pressure getting to her.

© Getty Images The famous Smith family is quite close

After describing a tense exchange when she got offstage while on tour and was told by her dad to keep performing, he described how the nine-year-old Willow had shown up for breakfast one morning with her head shaved, and it finally clued him in.

"It was terrifying," Will said of the moment. "I felt like I had been texting looking at my phone and stepped out into the street in front of a bus and Willow snatched me back.

"As strange as it sounds, in that moment I discovered feelings. Because of my childhood, because of the way I was raised... I didn't care about how I felt so I damn sure didn't care about how somebody else felt.

© Getty Images The actor described learning about "feelings" thanks to his daughter

"I had to really think about the question she was asking me. The question she was really asking was 'Daddy, does it matter to you how I feel?' It was so explosive in my mind. That was like a deep, existential question. My parenting style changed in that moment."