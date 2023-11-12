Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith come together for joint family celebration after shocking marriage confessions

In the wake of the release of Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir Worthy, the Smith family is dealing with the repercussions of several bombshells centering family matters.

However, they're putting on a united, supportive front while in the spotlight, and continue to shower their love for each other on social media as a close-knit family.

Such was the case on Saturday, November 11, when both Will, 55, and Jada, 52, took to their respective social media platforms to pay tribute to Trey Smith on his birthday.

Trey, who just turned 31, is Will's son from his marriage to Sheree Zampino, which lasted from 1992-95. In 1997, he tied the knot with Jada, although they've been separated since 2016.

Jada, who has a close relationship with both Sheree and Trey, shared a sweet video compilation of moments from Trey's adult life intercut with his monologue about empowerment and spirituality during his appearance on Red Table Talk.

Alongside it, she wrote: "Happy Birthday @treysmith0011!!!! You are one of the most incredible human beings I know and I love you beyond anything you could ever imagine."

Will took it to a whole other level when he artistically rapped to his 1998 song "Just the Two of Us," which is inspired by the 1981 Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr. song of the same name.

The original was a love song, however the Oscar winner rewrote it to center around the relationship between a father and son, dedicated to Trey, who was five years old when it came out.

MORE: Will Smith reveals exciting new chapter without wife Jada after bombshell revelations

Alongside confessional lyrics and beautiful diagrammatic renderings of the words in the video, Will penned: "Happy Bday, T-Ball. You are responsible for some of the highest experiences of my life. You introduced me to the true definition of Love! I met God in your eyes."

The Smith Family comes together in support of Jada Pinkett Smith

The video left many fans and friends alike emotional, with Busta Rhymes commenting: "THIS IS SO POWERFUL!! LOVE THIS!!" and Jordin Sparks adding: "THIS IS MINE AND MY DADS SONGGGGGGG!!! I sing it to my son now."

Others like Queen Latifah and DJ Jazzy Jeff shared sweet wishes for Trey, as did his mom Sheree Zampino, who lovingly wrote of her son and ex-husband: "Happy Birthday my Son! You're doing great Dad!"

MORE: Willow and Jaden Smith moved out amid parents' unconventional marriage – details

Most recently, the family celebrated youngest Willow Smith's birthday on October 31st aka Halloween, with both Jada and Will once again sharing sweet tributes.

© Instagram Sheree shared a photo of son Trey for his birthday as well

Jada shared several videos and photos in a compilation for her daughter, similar to the one she prepared for Trey, and wrote: "Happy Willoween!!! I love you I love you and I love you! Happy Birthday my baby girl," to which even Willow's grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris responded: "Princess Willow."

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's eye-opening sleeping arrangements before secret split

Will went the comedic route with a reference to the first film in the Men in Black series, finding a viral clip of Tommy Lee Jones from the film and setting it to a photo of him posing with Willow.

© Instagram Willow celebrated her birthday in conjunction with Halloween alongside brother Jaden

In the video, Tommy walks away from the camera saying the phrase "Oh yeah, it's worth it…if you're strong enough," which Will equated to "being a girl dad."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.