Jada Pinkett drops new surprise revelation about marriage to Will Smith

In a confusing new revelation about her marriage, Jada Pinkett Smith recently backtracked on her claims about separation from her husband Will Smith during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Speaking candidly, Jada, 52, emphasized the permanence of their bond, telling Drew Barrymore, “We’re staying together forever” despite her declaring the couple had been separated since 2016 in October.

The couple, who have been in the public eye for years, have faced their fair share of challenges and rumors, particularly following their separation in 2016 and Jada’s widely publicized “entanglement” with singer August Alsina in 2020.

Her statement reflects a deep-rooted resilience in their relationship, a sentiment she echoed while discussing her memoir, “Worthy.”

In a conversation with Hoda Kotb in October, Jada revealed the couple’s promise never to divorce, saying, “We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Jada explained that the period of separation they experienced was crucial for both individual and collective growth.

“As far as Will, my relationship with him, you know, we went through that long period of separation … in order for us to journey separately and do some journeying together,” she said.

The couple’s journey, marked by personal explorations and shared experiences, seems to have brought them to a harmonious phase.

“It just seems as though we’ve come to a really, really beautiful place together, so I just, I’m happy,” Jada shared with a sense of contentment about their current chapter.

In the interview, Jada also touched upon the controversial moment at the 2022 Oscars involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, an incident initially perceived by her as a skit.

She expressed her approach to the situation, emphasizing acceptance and love for both Will and Chris Rock, as well as self-love. “I love Will as who he is. I’ve learned to love and embrace Chris [Rock] … as who he is, and myself as well,” she stated.

This perspective highlights her commitment to understanding and compassion, extending beyond her marriage to broader interpersonal relationships.

Jada and Will, who tied the knot in 1997, have been a topic of public fascination, especially regarding the nature of their marriage.

It wasn't until recently that they have been more open about the true state of their relationship. The couple shares two children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23. Will also has a son, Trey, from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino.

