Kate Beckinsale's striking daughter is her double but wait 'til you see what she's wearing

The apple didn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Kate Beckinsale and her stunning daughter Lily.

In a new photo from the festive season, Kate's offspring highlighted the remarkable family resemblance in an outfit which has to be seen to be believed.

Amongst a selection of images from their Christmas celebration, was one of Lily dressed as a giant bunch of purple grapes.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale wows in daring birthday suit

At first glance, fans could be forgiven for thinking it was Kate wearing the oversized costume. But upon further inspection, it was Lily peeking out from the hilarious getup - and it appears silliness runs in the family as both Kate and her mom were also dressed as fruit and vegetables.

Judy danced around in a banana costume and Kate was a carrot. She also included other photos which showed off their unique antics as well as Kate's beautifully decorated home in Los Angeles.

© Instagram Kate's daughter Lily was mistaken for her mom

Despite the joyful scenes, Kate's caption was tinged with emotion as she wrote: "Sadness and joy, gratitude and rage, fear and hope, friends and family, dear animals both living and living in the heart, laughter and tears, generosity and feeling seen and loved and of course, fruit and veg costumes. Happy (or as happy as you can) Christmas. And love from us."

© Jason LaVeris Lily is also an actress

Fans commented: "Your mum is beautiful … and your daughter looks exactly like you," and, "I adore how you fill embrace silliness and authenticity.

"Sending you so much spicy loving healing energy your way and to your momma and step pops."

Kate's stepdad, Roy Battersby, reportedly suffered a stroke earlier this month and is also said to be battling cancer. The Daily Mail also reported that Judy has been suffering from a longtime illness too.

Kate also suffered the loss of her beloved cat, Clive, in 2023 and was left devastated. Fans sent their love and also praised her for embracing the holidays despite everything she has been going through.

Kate has the support of her daughter who she shares with her ex-partner, actor Michael Sheen.

© Chris Baker Kate shares Lily with her ex partner Michael Sheen

She and the Welsh actor went their separate ways after seven years together but remained friends and Kate previously confessed: "I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.