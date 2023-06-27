Adam Sandler's teenage daughter is so tall in gorgeous family photo with parents

Adam Sandler's daughter, Sunny, 14, stole the limelight at the premiere of her dad's latest movie, The Outlaws, on June 26 when she was photographed with her family - and she's as tall as her father.

The teen walked the red carpet in Los Angeles with Adam, 58, and her mom, Jackie, 48, looking every inch the superstar in a strapless silver gown and heels.

The resemblance between Sunny and Jackie was uncanny with them both wearing their long, dark locks in the same loose hairstyle, parted in the middle.

© Getty Images Adam Sandler's daughter, Sunny, looked lovely alongside her famous parents

The couple are also parents to 17-year-old daughter Sadie and they have inherited more than their looks from their mom and dad as it appears they're also hilarious.

The sisters wrote Adam's acceptance speech at the Film Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards in November - and they did an amazing job.

At the time, he took to the stage and began: "They were like, 'Can we write your speech so you've got something to say?' I said, 'Absolutely! It would be nice to see you doing something other than watching YouTube or going to [expletive] Lululemon every [expletive] weekend.'"

© Getty Images Adam and Jackie are also parents to Sadie pictured in the center

He then went on to read the speech they had created for him which included many amusing jibes at their dad.

At one point they poked fun at his awards shelf by saying: "It means a lot to him seeing how most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps or fake mini Oscars that say 'Father of the Year,' which he sadly purchased himself while wandering in a self-pitying fog through the headshops of Times Square."

© Steve Granitz Adam and Jackie just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary

All joking aside, Adam adores being a dad. He and Jackie have kept their family life mostly out of the spotlight but he has spoken about parenthood in the past.

When his children were younger, Adam told People: "My kids give me the most joy, but there are life adjustments. I don’t go out to meet anyone after 9:30 at night. I eat dinner at 6 or 7. If someone makes me stay out until 10:30 at night, I’m angry the entire next day because I’m exhausted."

Both Sunny and Sadie have made cameos in Adam's movies, but they don't have quite the passion for acting as he does.

© Amy Sussman They adore being parents

"You would think the kids would be very excited to be in a movie," he said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "If they were in a movie and they get to set at 8, I'd say around 9:20, I'm hearing, 'How much more?! Please let me leave!'

"They make it look like I'm forcing them to do it," he continued. "Meanwhile, they were asking me the whole damn year, 'Can I be in your next movie, daddy?'"