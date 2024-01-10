Strictly's Oti Mabuse shares her mum's unusual way of soothing baby girl

Oti Mabuse has been documenting her journey through motherhood since announcing back in December that she and her husband Marius welcomed their first child. On Tuesday the former Strictly Come Dancing star shared the interesting way her mother soothes her little one - and it's not what you'd expect.

Taking to her Instagram account, Oti filmed herself whilst sitting on the sofa where she captured a soundbite of a samba tune being played in the background. The professional dancer then explained that this was the way her mother, Dudu Mabse, gets the newborn to fall asleep.

Oti shared that her mum plays samba music to get the newborn to sleep

"Cuddle the little one for a nap, your mom might play lullaby music. Mine is blasting SAMBA music in the back."

Dudu and Oti's dad Peter have been incredibly supportive and flew over from South Africa last month to be by their daughter's side. Motsi, Oti's sister, also spent the first days by her side.

Dudu and Oti's father have flown over from South Africa

The candid clip came just moments after Oti revealed the touching way has been bonding with her new arrival. She wrote: "Cherish our bath time and nappy time @shnuggle and @mumandme_app," alongside a photo of her elegant burnt orange-hued baby bath.

Oti and Marius shared the photo on Christmas Day

Oti and Marius revealed the exciting news their little one had been born with an incredible photo on Christmas Day. Alongside the image were the words: "Merry Christmas Wishing you all a wonderful festive season and special memories with loved ones." Oti and her husband donned matching Christmas pajamas for the special family occasion as they gazed lovingly at their new bundle of joy.

Since then Oti has been delighting her fans as she documents her journey into motherhood.

Summarising her first week as a parent, Oti revealed: "How do we feel???? Let me see… like having a hangover without the alcohol - little moments where @mariusiepure and I look at each other and laugh and ask ‘how confused do you feel? At 3:34am’.

"Celebrating dirty diapers and cursing at Instagram moms who make this look easy. Pumping non-stop and still finding time to shower (I got 10 min today - felt like winning the lottery) all in all, having the best time and loving every milestone."