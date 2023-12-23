Strictly's Janette Manrara shares adorable first for baby Lyra as they jet off for Christmas

As it's Lyra Rose's first Christmas there will be an endless list of major firsts over the festive season - and according to Janette Manrara, one of the biggest has already happened.

Taking to her Instagram account the It Takes Two host revealed that she, her little girl, and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec have made it onto their first flight together, and her five-month-old looks as though she has handled all things airport beautifully.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec board first flight with baby Lyra

Although Aljaz quipped at one moment that "It's been stressful," Janette explained they nailed the packing side of things, with just one suitcase and one carry-on bag each as well as their precious cargo, little Lyra.

Lyra looked so sweet donning a cosy Minnie Mouse jumper and as so settled as she was filmed by her mum. Her airport outfit was complete with a chunky knitted white hat which had two fluffy pom poms perched on top.

© Instagram Janette's Christmas celebrations are well under way

Whilst Lyra appeared perfectly comfortable on aboard the aircraft after settling in his seat dad Aljaz joking performed the sign of the cross ahead of the flight.

The location of their festive getaway is yet to be revealed and they are travelling with Janette's close friend and dancer Robbie Kmetoni.

The trio have already started their Christmas celebrations and Lyra and Jannette were captured so festive as they enjoyed the Christmas lights in London. The photos were part of a heartfelt tribute to Janette's mother who has the sweetest bond with the little girl.

She penned: "This is an appreciation post for my amazing mother for being so incredible these past few weeks! @aljazskorjanec and I could not have been able to be on stage performing and doing what we love, nor could I have done #ItTakesTwo for #Strictly every week, w/ out you being here to help us and to look after Lyra [rose emoji]. People ask how do I do it all… well it’s never on my own and only w/ incredible support; it really does take a village.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you did for us these past few weeks. I’m so grateful Lyra [rose emoji] got to spend so much bonding time w/ you. The distance between us is big, but the love and memories we shared together and beautiful moments you shared w/ Lyra [rose emoji] lives bigger in our hearts forever. I love you."

To which Janette's mother replied: "My Dancing Queen, it was the best Christmas present I could have spending time with you and Aljaz and my little princess Lyra Rose."