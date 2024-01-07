Oti Mabuse reveals post-baby body changes as she marks major milestone following daughter's birth

Oti Mabuse has opened up about her post-baby body after returning to work for the first time since welcoming her baby daughter with her husband Marius Iepure.

Oti, who announced her first child's arrival in December, took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to reveal the changes to her body.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse shows off blossoming bump in gorgeous powder blue dress

Addressing her followers in a video, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional detailed her first day back teaching at her dance studio. "First day back teaching at the school," she began. "It was so nice to see everyone, all the teachers, the students.

"Guys when I tell you my body has changed. Of course, my body has changed, you know. I pushed a head, two lungs, two eyes, two legs, two arms out but everything is soft," she revealed before detailing the changes she has noticed to her ankles and knees.

"If I go down, you need help to get back up. I would spin and my organs came after me, like behind. But I love it. I don't love it, love it but I love dancing again in the studio with our students and teaching."

The 33-year-old continued: "I missed it and I missed seeing them but it was an experience. I am exhausted now. I had such a great time in the group class and private lessons but my god, I am tired and everything is soft. These knees they don't crack, they are butter!"

Oti and her husband announced the arrival of their first child via social media on Christmas Day. Sharing an adorable family photo showing Oti cradling her baby girl whilst Marius stared adoringly at the newborn, the dancer penned in the caption: "Merry Christmas. Wishing you all a wonderful festive season and special memories with loved ones."

Earlier this year, Oti revealed she was left "traumatised" following a very relatable parenting experience: her daughter's first "poonami" incident.

Taking to Instagram after her baby had an accident outside of her nappy, Oti wrote: "First official poonami. I am traumatised. My parents on the other hand are the happiest grandparents on Earth. I SCREAMED. It came up to her neck. My mom: 'What a beautiful colour of poop.' Me: STRESSED."

Speaking to the camera, she added: "What was that? What just happened?"

Oti first announced that she was expecting her first child back in August. Posting several snaps of Oti and her husband cradling the star's growing baby bump, the Dancing on Ice judge shared her excitement on social media: "Our 'yes' year is getting better and better and so is our little family. We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news. This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever ask for.

"We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can't wait to see what our future will now look like as family of 3 plus leo it's been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot a long the way…. Christmas is about to get even louder."