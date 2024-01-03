Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope's time apart from mom and baby brother Rocky over NYE in photos

Kourtney Kardashian is a doting mom-of-four, and is raising both teenagers and newborns.

The Poosh founder made the decision to stay at home this New Years' Eve with her baby son Rocky, who is just three months old.

However, Kourtney's oldest children enjoyed a vacation with their aunts and cousins in Utah, over the new year. Khloe Kardashian shared some lovely photos from the family's whirlwind trip on Instagram, featuring Kourtney's 11-year-old daughter Penelope posing with a friend and her young cousin True, five.

It looked like they all had a wonderful time, with Khloe captioning the images: "Deer Valley NYE 2023! Hello 2024!! Happy, healthy, blessed, and magical love wishes."

Kourtney, meanwhile, hosted a dinner party at her home in Calabasas. The reality star shared several pictures from the event on social media, including a selfie of herself wearing 2024 glasses while relaxing on the sofa.

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope during NYE with her cousin True Thompson

In the picture, the doting mom wore a series of necklaces, including one paying tribute to her baby son, and another spelling out 'Mrs Barker'.

Along with Penelope, Kourtney is also mom to 14-year-old Mason and nine-year-old Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian spent NYE at home in Calabasas

While the star is one of the more private of her siblings when it comes to sharing pictures of her family life online, Kourtney occasionally gives glimpses into her home life.

During her terrifying hospital dash ahead of Rocky's arrival - which saw her undergo emergency fetal surgery in September - Kourtney's entire family were there to look after her, in particular her pre-teen daughter.

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope went skiing with her cousins over NYE

Giving an insight into Penelope's sweet nature, Kourtney shared a picture of some flowers her only daughter had given her while she was ill, which came with a note that read: "I hope you feel better Mom. Love P."

The beauty mogul loves nothing more than being a mom and recently gave a glimpse into her post partum wellness routine with photos of her on a treadmill.

Kourtney and Travis Barker on Christmas Eve

"Doing the most important job in the world… being a mommy," she captioned the image. "Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing food."

She continued: "Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside with my stroller", adding an important message at the end: "Be kind to yourself".

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker with their newborn son, Rocky

According to The Blast - who obtained a copy of the baby's birth certificate - Rocky Thirteen Barker was born on November 1, 2023, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

