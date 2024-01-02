Kourtney Kardashian's youngest son Rocky features in new photo from inside family home

Kourtney Kardashian had a low-key, cozy New Year's Eve at home where she rang in the start of 2024 in her pajamas.

The mom-of-four took to her Instagram stories to detail how she and husband, Travis Barker, had spent their evening and their adorable baby boy, Rocky, made a special appearance.

In the image, Kourtney looked radiant and wore a pair of silk pajamas. Her ensemble was topped off with a pair of fun NYE glasses and a stack of necklaces.

WATCH: Inside Kourtney Kardashian's first New Year's Eve since welcoming Rocky

One read "Mrs Barker" while another had "Rocky" delicately spelled out in silver and diamonds. Kourtney's shout-out to her son, who she welcomed in November, comes after she and Travis chose to share the first images of their son.

Along with Rocky, Kourtney is also mom to 14-year-old son Mason, 11-year-old daughter Penelope and Reign, nine.

Kourtney Kardashian shows off her New Year's Eve look

She shares her oldest three children with ex Scott Disick. Travis is also a dad to Alabama, 18 and Landon, 20, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

During their marriage from 2004-2008, he also developed an extremely close relationship with Shanna's daughter from her previous fiancée, Atiana.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney recently shared photos of Rocky

The Blink-182 rocker lavished his kids with very expensive gifts over Christmas. Alabama revealed on her Instagram Stories that her musician dad had gifted the siblings each with matching black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons for Christmas.

"I LOVE YOU!!" she wrote alongside a clip of herself reacting to the incredible gift, which sported a large red bow and was ready to drive, with the 2024 model starting at least at $140,000.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian was praised for 'normalizing' breastfeeding

On her stories, she also gushed about receiving her "first birkin" thanks to her new Hermes Birkin white bag with silver chains under the Christmas tree, which can retail for another $30,000.

They both love being parents and Kourtney is reveling in becoming a mom again. Alongside a photo of her working out recently, she wrote: "Doing the most important job in the world… being a mommy. Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing food."

© Sean Zanni The couple have one child together

She continued: "Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside with my stroller", adding an important message at the end: "be kind to yourself".

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.