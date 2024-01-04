Rob Kardashian's parenting skills have long been praised by his famous family who have called him a "great dad" to his daughter, Dream.

While he prefers a life out of the spotlight, his sister, Khloe Kardashian, has been known to share glimpses into Rob and Dream's life, including any plans for baby number two.

Rob shares his seven-year-old daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna, but Khloe is adamant that her brother has more children in his future.

During an episode of The Kardashians earlier this year, Kim Kardashian expressed her concern that the family name wouldn't be passed on when she told Khloe: "Do you know what you guys? If Robert doesn't have a son, the Kardashian name is dead forever."

Khloe then made a bold statement about her only male sibling. "Kim, let me tell you something about men. They can have babies till they're like 90, so we have time for Rob. It's gonna happen. Give him time."

© @krisjenner Instagram Rob is already a dad to daughter Dream

Rob is currently reported to be single and focused on being the best father to Dream. Khloe has gushed about her close bond with Rob and his daughter on many occasions too.

Ahead of the little girl's sixth birthday, she said: "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close, I mean we've always been."

Khloe with niece Dream

He no longer stars on the family reality show but Khloe has hinted that he may return. "He talks about it a lot," she said in one memorable episode.

"He does. But I do know Rob has been through a lot personally. But he's literally the best dad I know and I'm so proud of him for that. I know that he's just feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him. I have faith that soon he'll be back on the show."

Khloe says Rob will have more children

Khloe and Dream are so close that the mom-of-two has admitted she is like Dream's "third parent".

"Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

© Getty Images Kris says her son Rob is a wonderful father

To mark Rob's 36th birthday last year, his mom, Kris Jenner, shared a heartfelt message expressing what a wonderful guy he is. "Happy birthday to my amazing wonderful, beautiful son, Rob!" she captioned a montage of throwback videos.

"You are one of the most amazing humans I know in life. You are so kind, loving, smart, creative, generous, giving, and one of the nicest and most humble men I have ever known. You are the greatest dad in the world! You are so amazing and fabulous with Dream! You make sure her every need and desire is taken care of constantly and you do it with such joy, passion, consistency, and love."

