Kaley Cuoco shares emotional new chapter in heartwarming video with family

Kaley Cuoco shared a heartwarming moment this Thanksgiving, celebrating her daughter Matilda's first holiday season.

Kaley, 37, took to Instagram to post an adorable video where she's seen encouraging 7-month-old Matilda to speak. Dressed casually in a bright blue tee and clear-framed glasses,

"The Big Bang Theory" star joyfully interacts with Matilda, who wears a colorful onesie. In the endearing clip, Kaley repeatedly says "mama," coaxing little Matilda to respond.

The toddler's giggles fill the air before she utters, “Mmmm… mama mama mama.” Overjoyed, Kaley reacts with surprise and delight, exclaiming, “‘Mama?!’ What?! You just said, ‘Mama!’ What was that?” She then affectionately kisses Matilda, her daughter with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

Kaley Cuoco shares how she first reacted when she heard Matilda's first words

Reflecting on her journey to motherhood, Kaley, an Emmy nominee, admitted earlier this year that having children wasn't originally in her plans.

Everything changed, however, when she met Tom, now 41. She shared with Emmy magazine, “When we met, it was instantaneous. Tom came along, and something changed."

Kaley recalled a profound moment, thinking, “Oh, my God, I want to have a kid with you.”

Understanding their age, the couple felt they couldn't wait too long to start a family. "Then we got so blessed — it happened right away,” she added.

Kaley and Tom's relationship blossomed quickly after they started dating in April 2022. Just five months into their romance, Kaley told Extra that their connection was like "love at first sight."

They met at the ‘Ozark’ premiere, thanks to their shared management team. “It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah.’ It was very magical. It was perfect,” Kaley described.

Before Tom, Kaley's love life included marriages to tennis player Ryan Sweeting (2013 to 2016) and equestrian Karl Cook (2018 to 2022).

During her marriage to Karl, Kaley shared with “Entertainment Tonight” in 2018 that she wasn't quite ready for children, focusing on her career and marriage. However, she always harbored a love for kids and animals, expressing, "We’re meant to have children."

