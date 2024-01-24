Bruce Willis's daughter Rumer reflects on 'mind blowing' parenthood journey

Rumer Willis and partner Derek Richard Thomas welcomed their daughter Louetta on April 13, 2023, and the star has been bossing it as a new mom.

Rumer has made parenting appear to be so effortless that fans are getting in touch with the 35-year-old to ask for her advice, and on Wednesday the star was all too happy to oblige. Taking to her Instagram, Rumer recommended a whole raft of products as she reflected on how it was "mind blowing" that her daughter had been part of her life for nine months.

"Lou is 9 months now which is mind blowing," Rumer confessed. "I have had a few friends reach out to me recently who are about to have their first babies and asked me to share a few ideas for must have registry items to add to their lists here are my favs."

The mom-of-one shared photos alongside the recommendations, and they included some of the sweetest snaps of baby Louetta, with one featuring the young girl in a baby carrier from Bumpsuit and another one of Louetta in a small tent playing with some rubber toys.

The unique name is an amalgamation of her and her father Bruce Willis' favorite singers, with Lou coming from Louis Armstrong and Etta being a reference to Etta James. Louetta's middle name is Isley, which is also inspired by The Isley Brothers.

Rumer has also noticed similarities between her baby daughter and her father, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023. Speaking to People, the actress explained how in rewatching Bruce's film Moonlighting she saw similarities between Louetta and Bruce's expressions.

The star confessed: "Whenever she's got a stern discerning look on her face, I just see Bruce Willis. My dad – especially on Moonlighting – has this little side smirk, that very [mischievous] twinkle in his eye, and I see that so much in her. We were ecstatic, beyond ecstatic, because we used to watch it literally on videotape."

2023 was a rollercoaster of a year for Rumer and in a candid post towards its end she reflected on the journey that she had experienced.

In parts of her post, she expressed joy with "being pregnant and postpartum, falling in love with the tiny love of my life Lou," while also explaining how she was living her life sober to make sure that Louetta doesn't get an addiction later on in life.

However, there was also heartbreak due to her father's declining health as she noted how she "spent precious love filled moments with my Daddio."

The Willis family released a joint statement in February 2023 confirming the 68-year-old actor's deteriorating health, and revealing that Bruce's initial diagnosis of aphasia had progressed to FTD, significantly impacting his communication skills.

"FTD occurs when abnormal proteins accumulate and clump together in brain cells called neurons," the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's website reads. It is also thought that "a subset of familial FTD cases are genetic, or hereditary, in nature. They occur when a parent passes a genetic variant associated with FTD to their child".

Symptoms of FTD start gradually and progress steadily, and often include dramatic behavioral changes such as swearing, impaired judgment, emotional withdrawal from others, loss of energy, and less frequent speech.

