Demi Moore, 61, looks fresh-faced for surprise appearance with daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore never fails to amaze us with her age-defying appearance, and the star looked radiant as she attended a screening on Common Ground with her daughter Rumer Willis on Monday.

The Ghost actress looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of fitted washed jeans, a knitted sweater and a longline black coat, completing the look with a pair of black leather boots.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Common Ground The mother-daughter duo were all smiles alongside Twilight actress Nikki Reed

Demi, 61, rounded off the laid-back ensemble with a pair of silver trim glasses. As for her hair, the star opted for her signature sleek style, while keeping her makeup to a minimum with a fresh-faced appearance.

The mother-of-three posed with her eldest daughter Rumer, 35, who also opted for a fresh-faced appearance.

The actress looked gorgeous in a pair of cream jeans, a fluffy sweater and a pair of sandals as she smiled alongside her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, who opted for black jeans, a white shirt and an orange denim jacket.

© Shutterstock Rumer and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

The couple welcomed their first baby together, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis in April.

Demi shares three daughters, Rumer, 35, Scout 32, and Tallulah, 29, with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, and the whole family have remained extremely close.

Bruce, 68, was diagnosed with aphasia dementia in 2022, and Demi and her daughters are regularly seen supporting the Die Hard actor and his wife Emma Heming.

In September, Emma, 45, appeared on Today to speak about her husband's health in a bid to raise awareness for his condition.

© Instagram Bruce and Demi's blended family

The model was inundated with support, including messages from Demi and her daughters.

Scout commented: "I’m tearing up right now thinking about how much I love you and how brave you are," while Tallulah added: "I love you so much."

The blended family remains extremely tight-knit, including Bruce and Emma's daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8.