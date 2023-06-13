Rumer Willis looks sensational as she showcases her ‘mom bod’ two months after giving birth

Rumer Willis proudly displayed her toned postpartum body in a recent Instagram story, nearly two months after giving birth to her daughter, Louetta.

In the mirror selfie, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star struck a pose while trying on comfortable clothes, radiating confidence and comfort. She donned a pair of white sweatpants with a drawstring waist, paired with a cropped bra top that showcased her midriff.

To complete the look, she layered it with a cozy white sweater from Bleusalt, a renowned Malibu-based brand known for its luxurious elevated basics.

With her wavy locks flowing effortlessly past her shoulders, Rumer captured the moment inside what appeared to be a charming shop. In a caption added to the mirror selfie, she expressed her contentment, writing, "Mom bod feeling so cozy in my @bleusalt," reaching out to her 1 million fans and followers.

The actress joyfully announced the arrival of her first child, daughter Louetta, on April 18. She shares the precious bundle of joy with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

Rumer and Derek went Instagram official with their relationship in November of last year, and in December, they revealed the exciting news of expecting their first baby together.

Sharing her happiness with the world, Rumer announced the birth of their daughter in late April, accompanied by an adorable photo of the newborn.

Alongside the image, she lovingly revealed her daughter's name, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, and expressed: "You are pure magic. You are more than we ever dreamed of."

During an appearance on the Informed Pregnancy podcast, Rumer opened up about her birthing experience.

She revealed that she broke her own water during labor, sharing the excitement of the moment. Rumer recounted the rapid progression, mentioning how she dilated from 2 to 8 inches in about an hour. Following instructions from her doula, she took matters into her own hands and "popped it," resulting in a mixture of shock and surprise on her face, as captured in a photograph.

With just a few pushes, Rumer's daughter entered the world, bringing immense joy to the actress. She cherished the ecstatic and joyful experience, which she described as the most beautiful moment of her entire life, leading her to tears of joy.

Surrounded by love and support, Rumer's mother, Demi Moore, her sisters Tallulah and Scout, and her partner Derek were all present for the momentous occasion.

In May, Rumer shared a heartfelt tribute to Derek on his 29th birthday, expressing her gratitude for his presence in their lives and his role as a loving father to their daughter.

"Giving birth to Louetta was the most incredible experience, and I'm so grateful to have you, Derek, in my life," Rumer gushed. "You truly have such a gift, and I can't wait to see you shine even brighter this year. You are such a great dad, and our girl is so lucky to call you papa. This is just the beginning of the expansion of your dreams, and it's a privilege to walk beside you as your best friend and love."

