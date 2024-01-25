Gigi Hadid's daughter with Zayn Malik looks like Rapunzel in super rare photo

Gigi Hadid shares all her glamorous escapades as a model at the top of her game with her 78.6 million Instagram followers but has broken the mold with a rare insight into life with her adorable daughter Khai, three, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

The Victoria's Secret model, 28, took to Instagram to share a carousel of recent updates from her life which included an unseen photo of little Khai who looks like Rapunzel with long locks like her mother.

© Getty Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split in 2021

Gigi was seen with her own hair in a ponytail peering out of a window around Christmas time in a festive jumper whilst Khai sat with her with her mid-town brown hair that had been crimped in two pigtails.

© Instagram Gigi shared a rare picture with Khai

The three-year-old wore an adorable red padded coat and brown checked skirt to match her mother's festive energy. In another shot, she was seen doing some arts and crafts, sticking jewels and feathers to a piece of paper in pink, white, and grey borg jacket.

© Instagram Gigi and Zayn keep Khai's face out of the public eye

In a third rare insight, Gigi shared a snap of little Khai in a sweet snowsuit with a leopard print hat and pink mittens. The model has decided to keep Khai's face out of the limelight, as was the same when she shared an array of adorable photos to celebrate her third birthday last September.

© Instagram Gigi's daughter is rarely seen

Sharing photos of their life together, the doting mother wrote: "Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week & just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her !!!! Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie !!!!!!!! DREAM KID / love of my life."

The little one's singer dad, whom Gigi split from in October 2021, also honoured the special day with a dedicated Instagram post. He penned: "Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I’ve ever known. Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words. 3 already!! Where has that time gone? my beautiful little girl, I couldn’t live without you, thank you for all the love you bring to my life."

© Instagram Zayn shared photos for Khai's third birthday

Khai's father has had a fractious relationship with Gigi's mother, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, for almost three years. In October 2021 Yolanda claimed that Zayn "struck her" during an altercation which he denied before he pleaded 'no contest' to four counts of harassment.

Opening up for the first time publicly since the incident to Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast the 'Pillowtalk' singer said: "I don’t tend to get involved when people say things online, whether it’s got something to do with me or whether it doesn’t. Because, for me, my most valuable thing that I have in life is time, and that takes so much time in a toxic environment, to explain yourself to people and justify this so I just kind of keep to myself."

© Getty Yolanda and Zayn have had their differences

"If anybody of a sane mind would look at the situation, I believe you could respect that I just didn’t want to bring attention to anything, you know?" he added. "I wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with [Yolanda]."

Zayn was also keen to protect his close bond with his daughter and wanted to limit the impact the situation could have on her later down the line. "Any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that and be able to read into it and it would just be something that was…There was no point," he said, adding that he feels he dealt with it in "an amicable, respectful" manner.