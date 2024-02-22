Stacey Solomon's campervan trip with 5 kids in tow leaves fans confused

Stacey Solomon, as a nation we thank you for the entertainment that is your family's Scotland campervan trip.

If you haven't been following the Loose Women star's latest holiday, we thoroughly recommend you look at Stacey's funny Instagram updates as she and husband Joe Swash travel around Scotland in a motorhome with their five children.

WATCH: Stacey and Joe’s hilarious Scotland road trip

Stacey, 34, shares kids Rex, four, Rose, two, and one-year-old Belle with Joe, and is also mum to sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships.

Earlier in the week, Joe surprised his wife by bringing a campervan home and off they went on a road trip around Scotland.

Smiling with the children in photos, Stacey posted: "On the Craziest Adventure Ever, 5 kids, 1 me, 1 Joe Swash & a caravan. I fell asleep somewhere in Essex & woke up looking for the Loch Ness monster. Joe’s never been happier.

Day one has been all about Inverness, and it is BEAUTIFUL. I don’t know what I imagined travelling like this would be. Although it is hard with such little ones, it’s magical. And I don’t think I’ve ever felt so free. And off the grid. I feel like we can go anywhere & do anything. It’s special. I don’t say this lightly… Joe was right."

Then their trip took a tricky turn when the couple discovered many campsites were closed so they had to sleep in car parks.

The presenter revealed: "Got a van full of poo & we have slept in every car park in Skye but oh my g-d Scotland YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. I haven’t laughed this much in forever. Feeling grateful. Stinky but grateful."

Stacey's fans are loving following her brood's journey, with influencer Lydia Millen commenting: "I am living for this trip." Another wrote: "Haha ‘Caravanning with Joe Swash!’ Now that’s a show I would watch."

Some followers were a little confused about the logistics though, with one asking Stacey: "On a serious note, how did you all fit in that van?! I’m so curious!" and another posting: "What campervan [is] that to fit all 5 of you!!! Need to know."

There were more questions as a fan wrote: "I’d LOVE to do this… but the toilet situation freaks me out! Where do you poo? Is it clean? Does it smell? SO many questions."

The family's loo situation has been quite the drama, with Stacey sharing a hilarious video of Joe at the chemical toilet disposal point. She wrote: "Caravanning insta vs reality, my favourite moment of the trip so far. After 4 days we found somewhere to empty. We were all so relieved. Except Joe, he was mortified."

There was more action when Stacey revealed the family had survived a fairly perilous-sounding hike.

She explained: "Day four driving to Ben Nevis and hiking to Steall waterfalls. This was actually a serious hike. Not for beginners, it was also terrible weather. The lady who recommended it really played it down. It was serious but stunning. So, so stunning. Would I do it again with three little ones? No. [laugh cry emoji]."

© Instagram Stacey was overjoyed to stay in the lodge

Then, perhaps the best bit, Stacey and Co ditched the motorhome for a warm, cosy lodge, and we don't blame them! The star told how she was almost at breaking point whilst hanging washing in the campervan shower.

"Never felt so emotional about a dishwasher," she told fans as she relaxed on the lodge's sofa beside Joe, before sharing a snap of hot running water in the bathroom. "Don't mind me when I cry happy tears into my steaming hot shower."

We bet Stacey can't wait to return to her stunning Essex home of Pickle Cottage.