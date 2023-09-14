Stacey Solomon melts hearts as daughters Belle and Rose twin in silk PJs

The Sort Your Life Out host lives in Pickle Cottage, Essex with her TV star husband Joe Swash

What absolute cuties! Just have a look at Stacey Solomon's latest photo of her two youngest children, baby Belle and toddler Rose.

The Loose Women panellist, who shares her little girls and their big brother Rex with her husband Joe Swash, posted the adorable snap on her Instagram page and her fans were in bits.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon’s baby girl Belle learns to crawl!

"This picture makes my heart melt," Stacey told her followers.

"You [can't] really see it here but they were both clapping. Belle got so excited. Also, I bought these pjs for Rose when she was Belle's age and now they both have a pair. I love them @my.mini.elephant."

© Instagram Stacey Solomon's daughters Belle and Rose

The sisters looked so sweet in the photo, smiling at their mum and clapping together. Their silk blush pink pyjamas looked super cosy and we just love their names on the front!

The former X Factor star also shared a series of photos of herself, Rose and Belle enjoying a girls' day at home – the trio spent time outdoors together on a country walk and picking fruit in the garden.

Stacey wrote: "A homey day with my girls… Needed this so badly. Tomato picking, skeleton making, walks in the fields and cuddles."

One fan commented: "Such wonderful times with your baby girls, they will remember this forever." Another wrote: "Their pyjamas are so cute."

Some followers thought that sweet Belle is the spitting image of her TV presenter dad, with one writing: "Belle is so much like Joe!" and another posted, "Omg Belle is Joe's double when she smiles."

© John Phillips Loose Women's Stacey Solomon

At the end of August, Stacey wowed fans with a video of six-month-old Belle crawling.

The mum-of-five wrote: "And just like that, our baby girl is crawling. How is this all happening already? The days are long but the months are flying by…"

Belle was totally adorable with her crawling style in the clip and looked so pleased with herself.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe enjoyed a night out at the NTAs

As well as being mum to baby Belle, Rose, one, and Rex, four, Stacey also has sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships.