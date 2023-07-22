Stacey Solomon shared an emotional update to mark a major milestone for her son Leighton – and it left her in tears.

The Loose Women star has gone through a rollercoaster of emotions over the last few days. On Thursday, she revealed that her youngest son, Rex, four, had graduated from pre-school, and then on Friday she was reminded how quickly her children are growing up again as Leighton, 12, finished his last day at primary school.

Sharing a carousel of photos of her looking visibly upset while hugging the youngster, who was enjoying an end-of-term party, complete with a bouncy castle, Stacey penned on Instagram: "Primary School – done," followed by a loudly crying face emoji.

© Instagram Stacey was emotional as she marked Leighton's major milestone

"Leighton we are so proud of you. The time has come to spread your beautiful wings and fly into the next chapter. The last 11 years have just flown by. Too quickly for my liking. But keep being the most kind, caring human. Keep your heart open & go and be whoever you want to be, you've got this I promise."

The mum-of-five added: "To the moon and back Leighton. I know you've grown into the most kind [young] man but you'll always be my baby Leighton. Sending massive cuddles to all the leavers of 2023. No matter what's next for you, you've got this. The world is yours. And to all the parents/care givers, you've done an amazing job never forget it."

© Instagram Stacey threw an end-of-term party to celebrate Leighton finishing primary school

Stacey shared a similar emotional message to mark Rex's big day. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening, she shared a touching image of Rex wearing a blue graduation gown with a matching cap. She wrote: "Sorry I've been a bit quiet. Rexy graduated pre school today so it's been an emotional one. Leighton finishes primary tomorrow and my heart is bursting. Happy Thursday everyone," she finished off the post with a black heart emoji.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon's son Leighton will be going to secondary school in September

Alongside Rex and Leighton, Stacey is also a mum to son Zach, 15, alongside daughters Rose, one, and Belle, who was born in February. She shares Rex and her two daughters with her husband Joe Swash, while Zach is shared with ex-boyfriend Dean Cox and Leighton's father is her former fiancé, Aaron Barnham.

© Instagram Stacey marked an emotional moment with son Rex

Stacey recently admitted that she has no plans to expand her family, although it appears Joe is still open to the idea of welcoming a sixth child. In the run-up to their anniversary, the couple shared a clip on their Instagram Stories where they discussed married life together.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash discuss baby number six

After Stacey joked about whether they would "make it" to the milestone, Joe teased: "Basically, you don't like my hobbies, unless my hobby is you."

"I should be your hobby," Stacey replied, adding: "And you're the one who's like, 'Oh let's have more children, let's keep having children until the cows come home.' In fact, you say it all the time. When I said, 'Get a vasectomy,' what did you say? 'What if we want one more?' And by we, you mean you."