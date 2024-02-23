Natalie Portman reunites with husband Benjamin Millepied for cozy family lunch with kids

Natalie Portman, her husband Benjamin Millepied, and their children, Aleph and Amalia, were the picture of familial bliss during a sunny lunch outing in Los Angeles.

This sighting comes amidst Natalie's reflections on the scrutiny of her personal life, shared in the latest Vanity Fair issue.

At 42, the Academy Award-winning actress exuded casual elegance, her mood uplifted, a stark contrast to the complex emotions she disclosed about her marriage.

Dressed in a Rodarte tie-dye mushroom print crop sweatshirt, paired with blue jeans and complemented by black sunglasses and white sneakers, Natalie seemed to embrace a moment of tranquility and happiness.

Notably, her wedding ring was absent, adding a layer of intrigue to her current chapter. Benjamin, 46, matched Natalie’s laid-back style in a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses, his beard framing his thoughtful expression.

In Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue, Natalie touched upon her separation, describing the public discourse as "terrible." "It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it," she conveyed, revealing the depth of her disdain for the invasive nature of such attention.

This candid admission follows rumors of Benjamin's infidelity, a topic Natalie has navigated with dignified silence.

Natalie's life in Paris, briefly mentioned in a January WSJ interview without reference to Benjamin, hinted at a new independence.

Her Vanity Fair dialogue further explored her guarded approach to fame. Initially adopting a stage name to maintain privacy, Natalie struggled with the duality of her identity, a challenge intensified by her public persona.

"It was kind of an extreme bifurcation of identity that I’ve tried to integrate a little bit more as an adult," she reflected, acknowledging the complexity of reconciling her private and public selves.

As she embraced motherhood and family life, Natalie recognized the importance of acknowledging all facets of her identity.

Living part-time in Los Angeles allowed her to cultivate a "non-Hollywood" life, emphasizing intimate gatherings over industry events, and appreciating the city's cultural richness beyond its entertainment epicenter.

Natalie's creative aspirations continue to evolve, with her participation in an animation project, The Twits by Roald Dahl, marking a foray into a genre she's long admired.

Her motivation is partly to create content her children can enjoy, recognizing the profound impact such stories can have on young minds. Additionally, Natalie expressed a desire to explore musical theater, a nod to her childhood dreams and a genre she finds particularly joyous.

Reflecting on her early career, Natalie discussed the weight of playing Anne Frank on Broadway at 16, a role filled with historical and emotional significance. "It was later when there was commentary around it that I realized how much symbolism it held," she shared.

