Natalie Portman finally gets honest about intense spotlight on her marriage to Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman is one of the new stars on the cover of Vanity Fair's latest Hollywood Issue alongside the likes of Lily Gladstone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Bradley Cooper, and more.

The actress, 42, has taken awards season by storm this year thanks to a masterful turn in Todd Haynes' May December opposite Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.

However, just after the movie's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, the star was rocked by reports of her husband Benjamin Millepied allegedly cheating on her.

Since then, Natalie has remained tight-lipped about the status of her marriage to the French choreographer and dancer, 46, and while separation rumors abound, neither party has commented on the matter.

However, in her new interview with VF, Natalie briefly but candidly opens up about the onslaught of coverage surrounding their 11-year marriage.

When asked about her personal life being explored deeply in the wake of May December's release, mirroring the plot of the movie in some form, she simply replied: "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."

Natalie and Benjamin have eschewed red carpet appearances in the wake of the reported split, with the French performer last hitting up the carpet in April 2023.

The Oscar-winning actress has since opened up about juggling life in Los Angeles with Paris, Benjamin's homebase where they purchased a home as well. She lives with their two children, son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, who will turn 7 on February 22.

She spoke about the duality of living in LA and Paris, explaining: "I find them very complementary cities. I love having both in my life.

© Getty Images Natalie called the immense focus on her marriage "terrible"

"I lead a very non-Hollywood life in LA. I live on the east side. I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don't do industry things when we hang out. We're not going to Hollywood parties, we're having dinners at home in the backyard."

Of Paris, she added: "And Paris, of course, is just a dream. I'm so lucky to get to live here and have an enormously stimulating city life with incredible friends."

Natalie also opened up about the art of Method acting, which in an earlier interview, she'd opined was a luxury that women couldn't afford compared to men. And in her justification, she credited her kids as being a factor.

© Getty Images The actress shares two kids with Benjamin, Aleph and Amalia

She explained: "Method acting requires a lot of people in your life to go along with your fictions. And I don't know, I don't feel that that's been possible.

"Sometimes I've tried doing accents that I'm working on when I read [my kids] a bedtime story or something, just to practice, and they go nuts. They're like, 'No way, don't do that weird, scary voice, we want the mommy voice.'"

© Getty Images Her "May December" co-star Charles Melton covers the Hollywood Issue as well

The Black Swan star continued: "I'm sure it's complicated for many men, also, who have people in their lives who may be less interested in allowing for their fictions at home. But it seems particularly fraught for women who are maybe not afforded that as much as men."

