Jools Oliver poses with rarely-seen mum and lookalike sisters in sweet throwback photo

Jools Oliver marked her mother Felicity's birthday with a heartwarming tribute on social media. Sharing a series of precious snapshots, the wife of Jamie Oliver gushed about her "beautiful mum" as she shared a sweet insight into her family life.

"Happy happy birthday to our beautiful Mum [heart emoji] we all adore you so much x," she wrote in the caption. "A wonderful special Granny and it goes without saying a very special mum xxxx looking forward to celebrating with you tonight."

© Instagram Jools Oliver with her mum Felicity and her two sisters

As well as sharing several photos of her glamorous parent, Jools uploaded a sweet throwback also featuring her lookalike sisters Lee and Nat.

Jools - who has been married to celebrity chef Jamie for over two decades - was inundated with messages, including one from her second daughter Daisy, who remarked: "Legend." Family friend and TV presenter Jimmy Doherty added a heart emoji. One follower also commented on the family's likeness, writing: "Happy birthday to your beautiful Mum, you are the image of her."

While Jools regularly posts pictures of her brood on social media, photos of her mum and sisters are very rare. Back in 2018, the mum-of-five marked her big sister's birthday with this tribute that read: "Happy birthday Lee, my big sister, best friend and the person that best understands my humour like no one else! Also a girl you can never get off a dance floor at ANY party. Love you Lee have a great day hope you like your present."

Jools, 49, is the youngest of Maurice and Felicity Norton's three daughters. Her stockbroker dad sadly passed away in 1997, when she was 22.

Doting mum Jools shares five children with husband Jamie: Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal Blossom, 14, Buddy, 12, and seven-year-old River. The couple have been together since they were both 17, with Jamie proposing as she laid a wreath on her father's grave on Christmas Eve in 1999. They tied the knot in June 2000.