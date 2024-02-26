Carrie Johnson's baby boy Frank is a winter cutie in bargain £1 jumper

Boris Johnson's wife and mother-of-three Carrie Johnson has shared an ultra-sweet photo of her baby boy Frank with her Instagram fans.

The glamorous mum posted a snap of her youngest child on Sunday showing off an incredible bargain she'd found on the second-hand clothing site Vinted.

In the picture, we see sleepy little Frank wearing the cosiest-looking red jumper with a teddy on the front.

© Instagram Carrie and Boris' son Frank in his cute jumper

Carrie wrote: "The cutest hand knit bought for £1 on Vinted. Win."

That certainly is an amazing bargain and so great to see a celebrity mum shopping second-hand and promoting sustainable dressing.

Carrie and husband Boris welcomed their son Frank on 11 July 2023. They also share three-year-old son Wilfred and their two-year-old daughter Romy.

© getty Carrie Johnson with husband Boris

The family like to get out and about and at the weekend, Carrie enjoyed a trip to Peppa Pig Land with her eldest two children.

Carrie shared several photos from their adventure – one showed Romy looking up in awe as the group approached the entrance to the theme park, while another featured the sweet girl on a water-based ride and hugging a figure of the popular children's character.

The day ended with Wilfred sharing a hug with one of the characters while Carrie joked: "6 hours at Peppa Pig World. Still smiling."

The Johnsons reside in their beautiful family home, Brightwell Manor, in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, a quaint village in Oxfordshire. The Grade II listed £3.8million home is over 400 years old!

One of the most alluring features of their stunning home is the five acres of plush greenery it's built upon.

© Instagram Wilfred and Romy Johnson looking at some ducks

Within the grounds lies a castle, thought to have been built by King Stephen in the 1150’s. The original moat wraps around the house on three sides, preserving the rich history of the former Duke of Normandy.

What an incredible home for Wilfred, Romy and Frank to grow up in. The family also have their duck pond and vegetable patch to keep the kids busy – what a wholesome life.