Carrie Johnson shares Christmas tradition with children Wilfred and Romy - and they're Boris's clones

Carrie Johnson shares three children with her husband Boris, and the mum-of-three is pulling out all of the stops to make sure Christmas is a memorable time for her young children.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old shared a sweet photo of a tradition from the family as they went out to search for "reindeer" ahead of Santa Claus' arrival. The family had headed out early and Wilfred, three, and Romy, two, were all wrapped up warm with Wilfred in a yellow coat and blue-striped trousers, while Romy wore a floral coat, red trousers and a cute bobble hat.

WATCH: Inside Romy Johnson's second birthday party

The duo were clearly following in their father's footsteps as the pair had bright blonde hair as they walked together alongside a forest path, and they were even sweetly holding hands!

"We've come out early to look for reindeer," Carrie wrote to caption the adorable scene, adding the face holding back tears emoji.

© Instagram Wilfred and Romy looked so much like their dad!

Carrie has been going all-out for this year's Christmas and earlier in the week, Carrie showed the moment that young Wilfred and Romy got up close and personal with a group of donkeys.

Wilf was captured giving the animal an affectionate pat on the head whilst Romy looked on. Romy was also captured in a solo shot reaching out towards the herd of donkeys, snuggled up in a blue knitted hat, and donning her fabulous bright pink boots.

Carrie treated her children to a day out earlier in the month

The adorable photos were followed by a solo shot of mum Carrie, this time back at the family's £3.8 million home, Brightwell Manor, and photographed herself looking like a Christmas dream.

Carrie donned a fabulously wintry striped cardigan comprised of red, green, mustard, white, and baby blue. She paired the festive piece with a black denim skirt and tan boot heels. Completing her fabulous ensemble was a beautiful black bow which she used to pinpoint her half-up, half-down hairstyle.

© MATT DUNHAM Carrie and Boris share three children

While Carrie and Boris share three children, the former prime minister is believed to have fathered at least five other kids. Boris and ex-wife Marina Wheeler share four children, and he also fathered a daughter with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

DISCOVER: Carrie Johnson’s heartwarming pregnancy announcements with her three children

PHOTOS: Carrie Johnson's kids are Christmas cuties with festive jumpers and cookies