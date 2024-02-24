Carrie Johnson melts hearts with weekend adventure with children

Carrie Johnson made sure her children enjoyed their weekend, with the mum-of-three heading off to Peppa Pig Land with her eldest kids Wilfred, three, and Romy, two.

Little Romy appeared to be so excited that she even started running towards the theme park as the family got out of their car. And as you can see in the clip below, the youngsters had plenty to enjoy as they rode on a dinosaur-themed safari ride, with Wilfred even wearing a knitted dinosaur hat to match with the theme.

WATCH: Carrie Johnson's children enjoy day out at Peppa Pig World

Carrie shared several photos from their adventure with Romy looking up in awe as the group approached the entrance to the theme park, and a short clip of the four main characters from Peppa Pig.

Other photos saw Romy on a water-based ride and hugging a figure of the popular children's character. The day ended with Wilfred sharing a hug with one of the characters while Carrie joked: "6 hours at Peppa Pig World. Still smiling."

© Instagram Romy was excited for the day out

The mum-of-three looked very fashionable in the snap in a puffer jacket, while adding a red hat and tartan scarf to keep herself warm. Meanwhile, Wilfred and Romy wore a pair of puffer jackets covered in polar bears.

Earlier in the month, Carrie and her family made the most of the February half-term holiday and enjoyed a winter staycation in Somerset. Taking to her Instagram account Carrie documented the picturesque beach-side landscape and cobblestone streets, alongside beautiful snaps of her young brood.

© Instagram Romy enjoyed herself at Peppa Pig World

"Typical British half-term hols so far. It's rained, the sun has come out for five mins and then it's rained again. But this rainbow gave us such joy on the beach in Somerset today," Carrie penned alongside a sweet photo of her eldest donning a blue bomber suit whilst gazing into the sunshine.

Another image saw Wilfred donning the electric blue number in a sweet sibling photo with his sister who was also wearing a cosy suit. Hers was a sweet lilac number which she paired with orange Wellington boots adorned with bear faces.

© Instagram Peppa Pig World is a favourite place of Boris and Carrie's children

Carrie looked so glamorous in a leopard print coat as she walked along the beach holding her son's hand and carrying baby Frank on her front. She paired the piece with a pair of black flared jeans, a pair of Converse, and black sunglasses.

Carrie shares her three children with her husband and former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. The family-of-five live in a beautiful country home, Brightwell Manor, in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, Oxfordshire.

© Instagram Carrie enjoyed her day out with her children

The lavish abode boasts a vast garden complete with a duck pond and a family of ducks. The £3.8million home is 400 years old and still has the original moat wrapped around it on three sides.

RELATED: Carrie Johnson's baby Frankie looks so adorable with wild hair and 'cutest' knitted jumper for cosy photo

READ: Carrie Johnson shares adorable details of baby Frankie's first Valentine's Day