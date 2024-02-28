Adam Sandler reveals sad detail about his relationship with teen daughters Sadie, 17 and Sunny, 15

Navigating the unpredictable waters of fatherhood, especially with teenagers at home, is a universal challenge, one that even Hollywood's beloved stars aren't immune to.

Adam Sandler, a household name for his comedic genius and heartwarming performances, recently shared his own experiences dealing with this phase of parenthood.

During the Los Angeles premiere of his latest sci-fi drama Spaceman at The Egyptian Theatre, Adam opened up about his relationship with his teenage daughters, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, revealing the quintessential parental plight of feeling sidelined.

Adam, at 57, candidly discussed the dynamics of working with his daughters in film projects, hoping it might bridge the communication gap that often widens during the teenage years.

© Getty Images Adam Sandler's daughter, Sunny, looked lovely alongside her famous parents

Despite his efforts, including casting Sunny in Spaceman as Anna, he admitted, "They still don't talk to you. They go do their thing," underscoring the universal sentiment many parents feel as their children seek independence.

His love for them, however, remains unabashed, "I am on the side going, 'Love you.' I say I love you a lot to them."

© Getty Images Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler

His daughters, having already stepped into the limelight alongside their father in various projects, including the family affair in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, showcased their growing presence in the entertainment industry.

At the premiere, the Sandler family made a striking appearance. Jackie, Adam's wife of 49 years, and their daughters exuded glamour, their styles so coordinated they could easily be mistaken for sisters.

Jackie dazzled in a black, backless gown with a sequined butterfly motif, complementing her ensemble with towering silver heels and elegant drop earrings.

© Getty Images Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler and Sunny Sandler

Sunny and Sadie, each with their unique sense of style, from a leopard print maxi dress to a chic black leather minidress, respectively, presented themselves as emerging fashion icons.

The family's bond extends beyond red-carpet appearances. In November, they were seen supporting Adam at the Netflix premiere of Leo at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, marking another collaborative venture where all three women lent their voices to the animated movie.

Adam's appreciation for these shared experiences shines through: "It’s always fun to be with my family," he shared, highlighting the joy of intertwining work and family life.

As his daughters explore the possibility of following in their father's footsteps, Adam's advice is grounded in authenticity and self-assurance, "I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself. Don't let too many people try to get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that's all you can ask."

© Getty Images The Sandler family pose for the cameras

Sadie and Sunny's foray into acting has seen them take on roles that resonate with their father's comedic legacy while carving out their individual identities.

From their significant involvement in You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah to voicing characters in Leo, their versatility and talent are on full display.

The Netflix film, a comedic exploration of teenage drama and friendship betrayals, served as a significant milestone, showcasing their abilities in leading roles.

Their journey in the entertainment industry is marked by a series of memorable appearances, from You Don't Mess With The Zohan to Hubie Halloween, demonstrating not only their growing skill set but also their ability to connect with audiences of all ages.

Their presence alongside their father in various projects, including Murder Mystery and the anticipated You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! further solidifies their place in the industry.

This upcoming project, which reunites Adam with Uncut Gems co-star Idina Menzel and features a cast including Luis Guzmán, promises to be a highlight in their burgeoning careers.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.