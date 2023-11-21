Adam Sandler reveals awkward interaction with teen daughters after making rare red carpet appearance together

Adam Sandler is a family man through and through, which is a hard feat to accomplish as an actor. And that was the crux of his conversation with friend and former co-star Jennifer Hudson.

The 57-year-old star appeared on the latest installment of The Jennifer Hudson Show to talk family and career, telling the audience just how close his and Jennifer's families were.

"My family loves her so much, my wife, my kids, my mom, my mother-in-law, we all hung out," he shared. "We literally got so close, we think you're the best."

Adam and Jennifer, 42, reminisced about their time as co-stars in the 2017 film Sandy Wexler, in which Adam plays the titular talent manager who falls in love with Jennifer's Courtney, a promising singer.

The friends discussed the odd dynamics of playing love interests as parents, recalling their kids' reactions to a scene in which they kissed. Adam shares daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, with wife Jackie Sandler, while Jennifer is a mom to son David, 14.

Jennifer shared: "It was a little strange for [David, then six years old] to see his mama kiss you in the film," and Adam quipped back: "It never goes over good."

"He didn't understand it," Jennifer explained, saying that the young David asked her: "Mommy, why are you kissing Adam Sandler?" She asked how his daughters reacted to intimate scenes, and it seems like Sadie and Sunny could relate.

"They're not thrilled about that," the Happy Gilmore star revealed. "My wife is always telling them 'It's okay, it's part of the job, let daddy kiss.'"

He added: "Sadie would always be fine with it, Sunny would always go over to my wife saying, 'You have to watch them! That's not good, I don't like that!'"

Adam defended his kissing skills to Jennifer, saying that he was "tight-mouthed," and the Oscar-winning actress confirmed that it was very "movie appropriate."

The dad-of-two was joined by his wife and their teenage daughters at the Los Angeles premiere of the animated film Leo on Sunday, November 19.

While Adam was dressed casually in a signature tracksuit, Jackie wore a little black dress with a white trim, Sadie wore a green ankle-length dress with white Converse sneakers, while Sunny, who was even taller than her father, wore a gorgeous off-white gown with heels.

Jackie, Sadie, and Sunny all have voice acting roles in Leo, which Adam stars in and produced through his own company, Happy Madison Productions.

The two teenagers were thrust into the spotlight in a whole new way with the August release of the Netflix film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, primarily starring Sunny. The film introduced a whole new audience to Adam's talented daughters and received immediate critical acclaim.

Leo, meanwhile, has also received positive reviews and was released on Netflix on Tuesday, November 21.

