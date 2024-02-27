Christina Hall's ex Tarek El Moussa shares honest confession about past year of hardships in rare photos with baby Tristan

Tarek El Moussa is taking the opportunity to reflect on how far he has come with his life, now a proud father-of-three with his wife Heather Rae.

The TV real estate star, 42, took to his Instagram to share a pair of photos of himself with his and Heather's son Tristan, who turned one at the end of January, chronicling their journey over the course of the past year.

Opening up about how much healthier and happier he felt in his life while being present for the infant, he penned: "The difference one year makes [heart emoji]!"

He continued: "Seeing these pictures side by side is crazy to me! I can't even begin to tell you how fast this year flew by and how much our lives have changed.

"I'm so grateful to have memories like these and it's an important reminder to make the most of every day and be there for your kids and family. So take as many pictures with your babies as you can!! It goes by way too fast."

Tarek received a host of compliments from fans who claimed that he looked much younger in the present, and even got a like from his friend and fellow ex-husband to Christina Hall, Ant Anstead.

Chrishell Stause commented: "Awww," with a slew of heart emojis, while Heather sweetly wrote: "My heart! I can't believe he's such a big boy now," and a fan even replied: "In the blink of an eye! He's starting to look like Braeden."

The former Flip or Flop host with his ex-wife Christina got more candid than ever about their marriage and the events leading up to their divorce in his newly released memoir, Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress – in Real Estate, Business and Life.

© Instagram Baby Tristan turned one last month

Christina and Tarek were married from 2009 to 2018, when an incident with a gun and Tarek's struggles with addiction and mental health created a strain in their relationship. They share daughter Taylor, now 13, and son Braden, now eight.

He told People ahead of the book's release that the weeks leading up to the divorce were "physical and emotional hell," describing bouts with alcohol and struggling with his addiction to testosterone.

© Getty Images Tarek and Christina were married from 2009 to 2018

"Everybody gave up on me: the magazines, the outlets, the network, nobody believed in me," he stated. While he held out on hope that they could reconcile, he discovered that she had started dating English TV personality Ant soon after.

However, he maintained that all was good between the former HGTV co-hosts and their respective partners (Christina is now married to Joshua Hall). "I hold nothing against Christina. I understand why she did what she did. We had a lot of hard years through my sicknesses and my mental health struggles from the testosterone… I've never said any of this, ever."

© Instagram Tarek is also a dad to daughter Taylor and son Braeden with ex Christina

He shared that the relationship between Christina and Heather was also solid, deeming their bond "better than it's been ever since the separation. We all communicate well, even Heather and Christina."

