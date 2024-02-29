Katharine McPhee, 39, and David Foster's, 74, son Rennie, three, makes adorable drumming debut

In a heartwarming moment that captivated audiences, Katharine McPhee, 39, and David Foster's son, Rennie David, made his adorable debut on the musical stage during their show in Washington D.C.

The three-year-old toddler, donned with headphones, was seen emulating a drummer beside his father, 74, an acclaimed Canadian record producer, at the piano, and Katharine, an American Idol star and proud mom, beaming with joy from the side.

Katharine shared this precious family moment on Instagram, expressing her pride with the caption, "Had a VERY special guest join us on stage for the first time #ProudMom."

However, she clarified that the drumming heard during the performance was the work of the legendary John JR Robinson, and Rennie was merely copying his movements, unmic'd. "It was cute to watch his first stage debut," she added, ensuring her followers understood the context of Rennie's participation.

The video not only melted the hearts of Katharine's 935K followers but also garnered admiration from celebrities and fans alike.

Nicole Scherzinger exclaimed: "Omg I cannot even!!!!!!! A child prodigy!!!" while Michael Bublé remarked: "The future has arrived." Fans echoed these sentiments, praising Rennie's burgeoning musical talent and predicting a bright future for the young talent.

© Getty Katharine and David married in 2019

Katharine and David, who tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed Rennie in February 2021, occasionally share glimpses of their son's musical explorations on social media.

In one such instance, a video posted by David showcased Rennie practicing on his drum kit, earning over 2.4 million likes and further testament to the toddler's captivating presence.

© Getty Images Katharine McPhee often performs with her husband, David Foster

The couple, however, admits to having differing views on parenting styles, particularly when it comes to discipline.

David, from a previous generation's parenting perspective, leans towards a more traditional approach, while Katharine advocates for mindful parenting.

"It's just a different approach. I think his era of parenting is different than mine," Katharine explained, emphasizing understanding and patience over timeouts for their young son.

© Getty Images Katharine has flown home to be with their family

Their family dynamics recently came under public scrutiny, prompting David's daughter, Amy S. Foster, to defend her father's parenting of his older children and his relationship with Rennie.

"We love our dad," Amy stated, dismissing the notion of abandonment and highlighting the strong bonds within the Foster family.

David’s journey through life and love has seen him in multiple marriages, from B.J. Cook, with whom he shares daughter Amy, to Rebecca Dyer, mother to Sara, Erin, and Jordan, followed by relationships with Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid, and finally, his union with Katharine McPhee.

