Tom Brady’s 11-year-old daughter Vivienne looks just like her mom Gisele in latest birthday tribute

NFL legend Tom Brady lovingly celebrated his daughter Vivienne's 11th birthday, sharing a series of heartwarming photos on Instagram that showcased her striking resemblance to her mom, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

The former quarterback's tribute highlighted not only the special bond he shares with his daughter but also how Vivienne's looks and grace mirror those of her famous mother.

In his heartfelt post, Tom expressed his joy and pride, writing, "Happy 11th birthday to the sweetest little angel in my life!"

He continued to share his admiration for the person Vivienne is becoming, noting, "Watching you grow into the amazing person you are brings me so much joy.

Tom Brady with his daughter Vivienne who is starting to look just like her mom Gisele

“You are always a bright star to all of us." He affectionately referred to her as "girlie girl," a nod to her unique personality and charm, and concluded, "I Love you to the moon and back!"

The photos shared by Tom captured various moments of their life together, from casual family outings to Vivienne playing tennis.

Vivienne turns 11!

In one particular image, Vivienne, bore a striking resemblance to Gisele, showcasing the same poise and natural beauty as her mother.

Tom, who shares Vivienne and son Benjamin (soon to be 14) with his ex-wife Gisele, and is also a father to 16-year-old son Jack with actress Bridget Moynahan, has often used social media to give fans a glimpse into his family life.

Tom celebrated Vivienne's 11th birthday

In a conversation with People, he reflected on the lessons he's learned from his children since retiring from the NFL. "Your kids teach you so much," he said, emphasizing the profound impact they have had on his life and describing them as "the biggest blessing of my life."

Tom, who finally hung up his cleats for good in February at the age of 45, had an illustrious career that came to a close following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' exit from last season's playoffs.

Gisele and Tom sit with Jack, Benjamin and Vivian Brady

His final NFL year was marred by personal challenges, notably the dissolution of his 13-year marriage Gisele.

Speculation suggests that Tom's initial retirement decision and subsequent return to the field played a role in their relationship's unraveling.

© Instagram Gisele with her kids and ex Tom Brady

Following the split, Tom briefly dated model Irina Shayk, though their romance was short-lived.

His illustrious career began with an impressive stint at Michigan in college football, followed by a phenomenal run with the New England Patriots, where he clinched six Super Bowl titles. Brady added a seventh championship to his resume with the Buccaneers, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

As he transitions from the gridiron to the broadcasting booth, Tom is set to commence a 10-year deal as an analyst for FOX Sports.

