Tarek El Moussa was beaming with pride over his daughter Taylor on Friday – but his overzealous behavior didn't appear to go down well.

The former Flip or Flop star admitted he was "going to get in so much trouble" as he attempted to capture his 13-year-old on camera ahead of her evening of honors at her middle school dance.

Despite admitting he was warned "not to embarrass her in front of her friends", Tarek tried his hardest to get a moment with her on film, despite her taking one look at the camera and then running away from her father, which you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Tarek El Moussa fears the wrath of his daughter in 'embarrassing' video

Another clip saw Tarek sneaking up on Taylor as she exited her transport and when he called out her name, she audibly gasped before covering her face with her hands.

Tarek's wife, Heather Rae appeared to have more luck as she shared a gorgeous photo of the three of them on her Instagram Stories, which she captioned: "This beauty's middle school dance tonight."

© Instagram Taylor did pose for a photo despite her embarrassment

Tarek shares Taylor and son Brayden, eight, with his ex-wife Christina Hall, whom he married in 2009. The duo hosted the hit HGTV series Flip or Flop together for years, even after they separated in 2016.

Soon after their separation, in the fall of 2017, Tarek realized that Christina "had moved on" and found love with Ant Anstead. "I would say devastating would be an understatement," he recently told People of discovering their relationship.

© Getty Tarek and Christina Hall split in 2016

Christina and Tarek filed for divorce in 2017 and it was finalized the following year. She went on to marry Ant in December 2019 before they welcomed their son Hudson, now four. Christina and Ant split in September 2020.

In January 2023, Tarek and Heather Rae welcomed their first child, a son named Tristan.

© Instagram Tarek with Heather Rae and his three children

Tarek and Christina now successfully co-parent their children, admitting their relationship is "better than it's been ever since the separation".

"We all communicate well, even Heather and Christina," he added to People.

Last month, Tarek shared his musings on fatherhood after spending time with his son and daughter during a skiing vacation.

© @therealtarekelmoussa Instagram Tarek loves spending time with his kids

He penned: "I used to wonder… how can I bond with my kids better? How can I strengthen our relationship? How can I be a better father?

"Well…it turns out being a good father is no different than being a good real estate investor, it's about putting in the work! Do you want to know how to do the above? It’s simple… show up every day and put in the time!"

© Instagram Tarek successfully co-parents with his ex

He added: "After an exhausting week, I had the best weekend with my babies. We spent the weekend in the mountains skiing, eating, playing board games, and making a ton of fires!"

