Christina Hall shares rare glimpse of son Hudson's relationship with step-dad Josh Hall

Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall have nailed how to co-parent with the former's ex-husbands, Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead.

The HGTV star, 40, shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, with her first ex-husband Tarek, and her youngest son, four-year-old Hudson, with second ex Ant.

Christina Hall captures her son Hudson's bond with his step-dad Josh Hall

The Christina in the Country star maintains a strong co-parenting relationship with Ant, 45, who is now in a relationship with Renée Zellweger (and has two older children from his previous marriage). She and Josh, however, are quite close with Tarek, 42, and his new wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

Tarek and Heather, who welcomed a son of their own last year, Tristan, are teaming up with Christina and Josh for a new HGTV series titled The Flip Off, a riff on the exes' original HGTV series Flip or Flop, which first made them TV stars.

In an interview with Us Weekly last year, Christina emphasized that her husband Josh had lovingly embraced his role as a step-dad, gushing: "Josh has taken on step-dad duties with love and integrity and that’s big for me."

© Instagram Christina and Josh have been married since 2022

She explained that they were willing to "tag team" for each other to share the load of balancing parenting with their careers, adding: "If one of us has something going on, the other is like, 'Yeah, no problem, I got this.'"

"When we don't have the kids, we have time to ourselves and that's something that keeps our relationship strong," she continued of sharing custody with her exes.

© Instagram She is a mom to sons Brayden and Hudson, shared with exes Tarek and Ant respectively

She explained that while co-parenting can be "difficult" at times, it's all ultimately about the kids. "As long as the kids come first — and they do for all of us — that's all that matters. Even when there's an incident, or someone's upset, if the kids are happy and healthy, the rest is logistics."

Christina did shut down the idea of them expanding their family any further, though. "That door is closed," she quipped. "We talked about that when we met. We're just too busy, and I don't feel like that's fair."

© Getty Images Christina and Tarek were married from 2009-2018, and hosted the series "Flip or Flop" together

In a previous interview with People, Tarek explained that he understood Christina's perspective behind leaving him in 2017 after his struggles with his mental health and a gun-related incident, and co-parenting was their top priority.

"I hold nothing against Christina. I don't blame her. I understand why she did what she did," he told the publication. "We had a lot of hard years through my sicknesses and my mental health struggles from the testosterone. So no ill feelings, and I understand her point of view."

© Getty Images Ant and Christina were married from 2018 to 2021

He expressed that their relationship now is "better than it's been ever since the separation. We all communicate well, even Heather and Christina. We really focus on the kids."