Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's son looks so much like his baby half-brother in new family photo

Former Flip or Flop hosts Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's marriage may not have lasted, but their bonds with their two kids together remain as strong as ever.

The exes share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, with Christina, 40, also a mom to son Hudson, four, with ex-husband Ant Anstead (she has since found love once again with realtor Joshua Hall). Tarek, 42, shares one-year-old Tristan with Heather Rae Young, his wife since 2021.

In a new set of family photos celebrating their boys, Tarek and Heather included the sweetest shot of Brayden holding his little half-brother in his arms while at a restaurant.

The other photos highlighted Tristan as he came into his own after recently celebrating his first birthday, showing off his personality while out and about with the family, and the parents couldn't have been prouder of their sons.

Tarek and Heather wrote in the joint Instagram post: "The boys in their element! These are the natural, candid moments that are special to us…

"Lots of time spent at the beach, on walks, lounging on our couch, playing at the park, sibling quality time… It's been a BUSY few weeks but these are the moments that matter the most."

Fans of the couple couldn't help but point out just how similar the brothers looked, leaving comments like: "tristan and bray look so similar," and: "Tristan and Brayden look very much alike," as well as: "Oh my gosh, he looks just like you and Brayden."

While Tarek sports darker hair, unlike his sons with their sandy blonde locks, he recently did share with his followers a peek at his own blonde days back in high school.

The HGTV personality shared on Instagram a photo from his days as a football player in his high school, sporting a crisply cut platinum blonde 'do, a classic frosty situation, with his bulky uniform.

© Instagram Tarek shares his two older children with ex Christina Hall

Alongside, he reflected on the years that had gone by, writing: "The pandemic caused so many to miss their 20 year reunion. I can't believe it's been over 27 years since I took this photo.

"Time has flown by and so much has changed and so much has happened. If I've learned one thing it's all the stuff I used to worry about didn't matter anyways. If anyone knows how to find a school reunion planner let me know lol. And a huge shout out to all my Sunny Hills High Lancers!"

Fans loved the throwback, and even more loved the frosted style, commenting: "That 90s boy band hair, though!!!" and: "Did you wash your hair in peroxide?"

Apparently, though, one of the people Tarek said would possibly not be a fan of the style was Heather, and when a fan asked him to "bring the blonde back," he quipped in response: "Not sure how Heather would feel about that."

© Instagram He shares his son Tristan with wife Heather Rae Young

Fellow TV real estate star Heather, though, replied with the comment: "We totally would have dated in high school."

