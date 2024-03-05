Lindsay Lohan admits 'everything’s changed' since welcoming baby Luai in rare insight into motherhood

Lindsay Lohan is happily embracing all of the changes that have come her way since she became a mom seven months ago.

The Freaky Friday actress – who recently confirmed a sequel for the movie is in the works with Jamie Lee Curtis – welcomed her first baby, son Luai, in July of last year with husband Bader Shammas, who she married in April of 2022.

Now, as she starts to step away from the newborn bubble and back to work, she has opened up about how she's doing so with a baby in tow.

Speaking with E! News ahead of the release of her latest Netflix romantic comedy Irish Wish, out March 15, Lindsay admitted "everything's changing" for her day by day, and candidly said: "It's a learning process – I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it."

"I want to do things that my son can see," she explained, before noting: "But I also want to do things that inspire me."

The first instance that provided that best of both worlds was filming Irish Wish in Ireland, for which the first-time mom got to bring along little Luai. "I'm still fortunate he's young, so I can bring him everywhere," Lindsay shared.

© Instagram Lindsay gave birth in July

Still, while she said for now "he is everywhere with me, because I don't want to leave him," she did add: "I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."

Lindsay was in part encouraged to bring her son to work as much as possible by none other than her on-screen mom Jamie. She revealed to Allure prior to giving birth her co-star's advice: "You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine."

© NBC The actress is currently promoting Irish Wish

When she's not working, she and her husband are based in Dubai, where she moved in 2014 and where the two met and are now raising their son.

Because of strict privacy laws, paparazzi are rendered virtually illegal in Dubai, and Lindsay also told the outlet she favors the city for both the privacy and monotony it offers her.

© Instagram Lindsay and Bader married in April 2022

"I love it," she said, and likened her day-to-day routine to the 1998 Jim Carrey film The Truman Show, "because it's the same thing every day."

"I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young… Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set."

