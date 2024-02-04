Lindsay Lohan cuddles husband Bader Shammas in rare loved-up photo months after welcoming baby Luai

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas appear to still be in total baby bliss since making their entry into parenthood last year.

The couple, who had a secret wedding at an undisclosed location in April of 2022, both became first-time parents with the arrival of their son, Luai, born in July of 2023.

The pair have always been lowkey about their relationship, keeping both their personal life and their baby largely out of the public eye, however their love was on full display in the Mean Girls actress' latest rare photo of the two.

Lindsay took to Instagram over the weekend and had fans quickly commenting on how happy she looks after she shared a sweet photo with Bader.

The black-and-white snap sees them sitting at a wooden dining table, with Lindsay cozying up next to her hubby, who has his arm around her. She is in an all-black outfit featuring ultra-shiny, knee-high heeled boots, but it's her long, signature red hair that is stealing the show.

She captioned the sweet post simply with a red heart emoji, but that didn't stop her fans and friends alike from gushing over it in the comments section.

"My two best friends," her brother Dakota Lohan wrote, as others followed suit with: "So gorgeous! I'm so happy you're flourishing. You're a true survivor and deserve a redemption story. Keep it up, Linds, we're all rooting for you," and: "The most beautiful parents! Luai absolutely won the parent lottery with you two!!!" as well as: "It gives me so much joy seeing you living your best life Lindsay! Been a fan for years and will always be in your corner rooting for you with love and support! May you and your family continue to be happy and healthy!"

Lindsay and Bader are based in Dubai, where the first-time mom moved back in 2014, and where the two met and are now raising their son.

© Instagram The couple wed in 2022

She gave rare insight into their relationship in an interview with Allure last year ahead of giving birth, sharing that they met out at a restaurant on an otherwise uneventful Monday night, and even that she told him right away: "I feel like you're the person I'm going to be with forever."

"I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," she also told the outlet at the time, and opened up about her decision to raise Luai in Dubai, where, because of strict privacy laws, paparazzi are rendered virtually illegal.

© Instagram Lindsay and Bader are raising their baby boy in Dubai

She explained that her life in Dubai isn't full of much excitement or hubbub, and described it as similar to the 1998 Jim Carrey film The Truman Show, "because it's the same thing every day."

"I love it," she said, adding: "I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young," and that: "Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set."

